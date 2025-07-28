From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco: Tesla Takedown
Date:
Monday, July 28, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Cat
Location Details:
At the Tesla Dealership 999 Van Ness (corner of Van Ness and O'Farrell)
Tesla Takedown continues! This is a peaceful protest.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 27, 2025 10:39PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network