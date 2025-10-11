Twin Peaks Hill-Bomb for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

HillBombsSF

Location Details:

Start: Christmas Tree Point, Twin Peaks, San Francisco

End: Jane Warner Plaza (Market & Castro), San Francisco

Join SF's solidarity hill-bomb crew for our next action at Twin Peaks! We're taking over the hills for a peaceful demonstration supporting Palestinian solidarity.



SCHEDULE:

- 2:00 PM: Meet & Prep at Christmas Tree Point

- 2:30 PM: Safety Briefing

- 2:45 PM: First Rollout

- 3:15 PM: Final Run & Regroup

- 3:30 PM: Rally at Jane Warner Plaza (Market & Castro)

- 3:45 PM: Speakers & Solidarity Messages

- 4:30 PM: Action Concludes



This is a peaceful demonstration prioritizing safety, community care, and solidarity. All riders welcome - ride within your limits and listen to volunteer spotters.



Route: 4.8km descent from Twin Peaks → Market & Castro via multiple streets



#BombHillsNotPeople #FreePalestine