Twin Peaks Hill-Bomb for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
HillBombsSF
Location Details:
Start: Christmas Tree Point, Twin Peaks, San Francisco
End: Jane Warner Plaza (Market & Castro), San Francisco
Join SF's solidarity hill-bomb crew for our next action at Twin Peaks! We're taking over the hills for a peaceful demonstration supporting Palestinian solidarity.
SCHEDULE:
- 2:00 PM: Meet & Prep at Christmas Tree Point
- 2:30 PM: Safety Briefing
- 2:45 PM: First Rollout
- 3:15 PM: Final Run & Regroup
- 3:30 PM: Rally at Jane Warner Plaza (Market & Castro)
- 3:45 PM: Speakers & Solidarity Messages
- 4:30 PM: Action Concludes
This is a peaceful demonstration prioritizing safety, community care, and solidarity. All riders welcome - ride within your limits and listen to volunteer spotters.
Route: 4.8km descent from Twin Peaks → Market & Castro via multiple streets
#BombHillsNotPeople #FreePalestine
For more information: http://hillbombssf.com
