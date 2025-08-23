From the Open-Publishing Calendar
2nd Annual Mutual Aid Bloc Party
Date:
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
via Art Pocket San Jose
Location Details:
Backesto Park, 551 N 13th St, San Jose
AND WE ARE BACK WITH THE 2025 SAN JOSE MUTUAL AID BLOC PARTY!!!
Saturday August 23
1pm-6pm
Backesto Park
Live Music by *top secret guests*. Free Stuff from our friends at @artpocketsj @sjclothingswap @southbaymutualaid @sanjosefoodnotbombs !
Our besties from @loveletters2sj will be joining us!!
Rent Raffle???? Drop a couple dollars and see if you win!
Let's hang out and swap our summer finds and share the love for San Jose 💥💃
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/artpocketsj/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 27, 2025 12:14AM
