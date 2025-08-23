2nd Annual Mutual Aid Bloc Party

Date:

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

via Art Pocket San Jose

Location Details:

Backesto Park, 551 N 13th St, San Jose

AND WE ARE BACK WITH THE 2025 SAN JOSE MUTUAL AID BLOC PARTY!!!



Saturday August 23

1pm-6pm

Backesto Park



Live Music by *top secret guests*. Free Stuff from our friends at @artpocketsj @sjclothingswap @southbaymutualaid @sanjosefoodnotbombs !



Our besties from @loveletters2sj will be joining us!!



Rent Raffle???? Drop a couple dollars and see if you win!



Let's hang out and swap our summer finds and share the love for San Jose 💥💃