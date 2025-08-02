top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

Salinas: Rage Against the Regime

Corner of South Main Street and Blanco Road, Salinas
Date:
Saturday, August 02, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Salinas Valley
Location Details:
Corner of South Main Street and Blanco Road, Salinas
August 2nd marks a pivotal National Day of Action, uniting communities across the nation in a shared purpose: Rage Against the Regime. On this day, we come together to transform anger into action, harnessing the energy of collective resistance. Our movement is rooted in non-violence, but it is far from passive. We stand strong, bold, and unyielding, showing the world the irresistible force of communities united against injustice.

More info: https://www.rageagainsttheregime.org/
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/b36b451e...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 26, 2025 10:39PM
