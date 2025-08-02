From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rage Against the Regime - Memorial Park Watsonville
Date:
Saturday, August 02, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Rage Against the Regime
Location Details:
Watsonville Memorial Park, corner of Freedom Blvd and Main St., Watsonville
We will meet at Memorial Park in Watsonville for a sign holding event. This is not a march. We will be protesting while keeping the pathway clear for other users.
This is a protest against fascism and authoritarianism and an opportunity to STAND UP for justice, civil rights, voting rights, equality, the right to protest, free speech, and the programs working people rely on (Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security) and SPEAK OUT against discrimination, ICE raids, deportation without due process, and attacks on black and brown people, immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, and other targeted communities. The time to act is NOW!
This event is organized around a commitment to nonviolent action. In the unlikely event that the action is disrupted by abusive counter-protesters, we all agree to support each other with a nonviolent, non-reactive response. The event leaders will guide any response.
Let’s make our voices heard far and wide!
Watsonville Memorial Park is located on the corner of Freedom Blvd and Main St.
More info: https://www.rageagainsttheregime.org/
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/7678b832...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 26, 2025 10:31PM
