Oakland Families First rally protests cuts in health, food and education
Calls for families to have food, healthcare, safe schools and disaster protection.
"Do not be afraid!" was the message from speakers today at the Families First demonstration at Snow Park in Oakland, CA. "We are speaking up because the federal budget Congress passed...guts healthcare, food assistance and public education–services working families rely on."
"We stand with the majority of Americans who believe in a future where every family has food on the table, care when they need it, safe schools and protection from disasters."
The rally, sponsored by Alameda County SEIU 2015 union, featured speakers, information booths and crafts tables. It was held additionally in support of a tentative new agreement between the union and Alameda County, to be voted on by Supervisors August 22.
