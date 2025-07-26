top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Oakland Families First rally protests cuts in health, food and education

by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
Calls for families to have food, healthcare, safe schools and disaster protection.
Calls for families to have food, healthcare, safe schools and disaster protection.
original image (900x599)
"Do not be afraid!" was the message from speakers today at the Families First demonstration at Snow Park in Oakland, CA. "We are speaking up because the federal budget Congress passed...guts healthcare, food assistance and public education–services working families rely on."

"We stand with the majority of Americans who believe in a future where every family has food on the table, care when they need it, safe schools and protection from disasters."

The rally, sponsored by Alameda County SEIU 2015 union, featured speakers, information booths and crafts tables. It was held additionally in support of a tentative new agreement between the union and Alameda County, to be voted on by Supervisors August 22.
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff564.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff546.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff535.jpg
original image (900x673)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff538.jpg
original image (900x599)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff542.jpg
original image (599x900)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff543.jpg
original image (900x599)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff544.jpg
original image (900x610)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff549.jpg
original image (900x599)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff550.jpg
original image (900x599)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff551.jpg
original image (900x621)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff554.jpg
original image (900x599)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff556.jpg
original image (900x614)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff557.jpg
original image (885x589)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff558.jpg
original image (599x900)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff561.jpg
original image (900x599)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:31PM
sm_ff565.jpg
original image (900x599)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$195.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code