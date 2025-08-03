top
Palestine Peninsula Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack — Film Screening & Dialogue with Healthcare Workers

Date:
Sunday, August 03, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Healthcare workers for Palestine
Location Details:
First Presbyterian Church Palo Alto (1140 Cowper St, Palo Alto, CA 94301)
Healthcare Workers for Palestine invites you to a screening of Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, a timely BBC-produced documentary that was shamefully pulled from airing. The film exposes the systematic targeting of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare workers in Gaza — a truth many U.S. health institutions and media outlets have chosen to remain silent on.

Followed by a Live Discussion and Q&A with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma surgeon who recently returned from his second medical mission to Gaza, where he served in hospitals and field clinics. Dr. Sidhwa will offer firsthand testimony about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding under siege and bombardment — and the moral and professional obligation of health workers to speak and act in the face of genocide.

This event is more than a film screening. It’s a call to collective action — a moment of truth-telling, solidarity, and community care. All are welcome — especially healthcare workers, students, and all those committed to justice in Palestine. Please bring a friend, colleague, family member or neighbor.

WHERE YOUR DONATIONS GO:

This is a fundraising event in support of two life-saving projects led by frontline medical teams:

1) Doctors Against Genocide: Committed to rebuilding Al-Shifa Hospital, once Gaza’s largest medical facility, now in ruins.

2) GLIA (Global Health Initiative for Action): A grassroots team working in Gaza for years, now building a field hospital and sending medical delegations.

Your presence and contributions will directly support the survival and dignity of Palestinians and the global health workers standing beside them.

This event is endorsed by:

Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
Arab Resources and Organizing Center (AROC)
Doctors Against Genocide
Hindus for Human Rights
JVP Bay Area and South Bay
Labor for Palestine
Palestinian Feminist Collective
Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) Bay Area
San Jose Against War
San Jose Peace & Justice Center
Soul of my Soul Exhibit
Union Nurses for Palestine
Vigil 4 Gaza
For more information: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/arabam...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 26, 2025 4:17PM
