Teachers & Workers Join STOP AI Protest Against Techno Fascist Sam Altman's Open AI
A rally was held by STOP AI at techno fascist Sam Altman's Open AI office in San Francisco. Participants spoke out about the drive behind AI, the rise of fascism, who Sam Altman is and why this a threat to the working class and the future of the planet
A STOP AI protest was held at techno billionaire fascist Sam Altman's Open AI in San Francisco on July 25, 2025. Speakers and opponents of AI talked about how it will destroy millions of jobs as well as help support the fascist regime of Trump.
They also discussed the theft by Sam Altman and other AI companies of the creative ideas and knowledge of artists, writers and intellectuals to make profits for AI and generative AI.
