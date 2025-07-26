From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Teachers & Workers Join STOP AI Protest Against Techno Fascist Sam Altman's Open AI by LVP A rally was held by STOP AI at techno fascist Sam Altman's Open AI office in San Francisco. Participants spoke out about the drive behind AI, the rise of fascism, who Sam Altman is and why this a threat to the working class and the future of the planet



They also discussed the theft by Sam Altman and other AI companies of the creative ideas and knowledge of artists, writers and intellectuals to make profits for AI and generative AI.



Additional Media:



Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman of stealing her voice

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/98418/



Production of Labor Video Project

§ Humans Over AI by LVP Part of the rally at techno fascist Sam Altman's Open AI and speakers calling for the rights of humans over AI and the techno fascists. https://youtu.be/bTvLCJbqLUk

§ No Technology Is Worth The Risk Of Human Extinction by LVP AI according to participant threatens the extinction of human beings and this is no problem for the techno fascists according to participants. https://youtu.be/bTvLCJbqLUk

§ Sam Altman With His Trump Is Linked To Their Fascist Agenda by LVP Sam Altman who owns and runs Open AI along with other techno fascists have taken over the state apparatus and are implementing project 2025 to completely deregulate the economy and state so they can introduce AI without any controls regardless of the cost. https://youtu.be/bTvLCJbqLUk