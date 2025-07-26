top
San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Teachers & Workers Join STOP AI Protest Against Techno Fascist Sam Altman's Open AI

by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 1:05PM
A rally was held by STOP AI at techno fascist Sam Altman's Open AI office in San Francisco. Participants spoke out about the drive behind AI, the rise of fascism, who Sam Altman is and why this a threat to the working class and the future of the planet
AI Threatens Millions Of Jobs
original image (4032x3024)
A STOP AI protest was held at techno billionaire fascist Sam Altman's Open AI in San Francisco on July 25, 2025. Speakers and opponents of AI talked about how it will destroy millions of jobs as well as help support the fascist regime of Trump.

They also discussed the theft by Sam Altman and other AI companies of the creative ideas and knowledge of artists, writers and intellectuals to make profits for AI and generative AI.

Additional Media:

Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman of stealing her voice
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/98418/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/bTvLCJbqLUk
§Humans Over AI
by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 1:05PM
sm_img_1703.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Part of the rally at techno fascist Sam Altman's Open AI and speakers calling for the rights of humans over AI and the techno fascists.
https://youtu.be/bTvLCJbqLUk
§Sam Altman's Robot At Open AI Protest
by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 1:05PM
sm_img_1694.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Sam Altman's Open AI Robot was in front of Open AI
https://youtu.be/bTvLCJbqLUk
§Graphic Designer's Work On Sam Altman Open AI: Creeps, Nazis & Pedos
by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 1:05PM
Creeps, Nazis & Pedos
original image (4032x3024)
A graphic designer used her art to show what she thinks of Sam Altman and the techno fascists running Open AI, other AI tech companies and the state.
https://youtu.be/bTvLCJbqLUk
§No Technology Is Worth The Risk Of Human Extinction
by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 1:05PM
sm_img_1734.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
AI according to participant threatens the extinction of human beings and this is no problem for the techno fascists according to participants.
https://youtu.be/bTvLCJbqLUk
§Sam Altman With His Trump Is Linked To Their Fascist Agenda
by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 1:05PM
sm_altman_with_trump.jpg.webp
original image (1440x960)
Sam Altman who owns and runs Open AI along with other techno fascists have taken over the state apparatus and are implementing project 2025 to completely deregulate the economy and state so they can introduce AI without any controls regardless of the cost.
https://youtu.be/bTvLCJbqLUk
§SF Mayor Daniel Lurie Opening Sam Altman's Open AI
by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 1:05PM
sm_lurie_daniels_open_ai_.jpg
original image (800x533)
San Francisco mayor and billionaire Daniel Lurie from the Levi family cut the ribbon for Open AI. He has also put Sam Altman in charge of the introduction of AI into all SF City departments.
https://youtu.be/bTvLCJbqLUk
