Striking UC AFSCME 3299 Workers Fed Up with Layoffs & Union Busting & Speak Out at UCSF
Hundreds of UC AFSCME 3299 workers rallied and marched in San Francisco at the UCSF Mission Bay campus and spoke out about the layoffs and union busting by UC management and the regents.
UC AFSCME 3299 workers have been fighting for contract for many since January 2024 and faced union busting and unilateral increases in their healthcare costs. Their contract expired in July 2024.
They now have over 40,000 members throughout the UC system. They struck and rallied at UCSF Mission Bay campus on July 25, 2025 to demand a contract and the return of laid off service workers. UPTE CWA members are without a contract and the NNU CNA and UAW 4811 are also facing contract fights. San Francisco Labor Council president Mike Casey attacked the "Blue Democrats" in California in being part of the union busting drive by management.
Additional Media:
UC UPTE & AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike At UC Mission Bay & Want Living Wages & An End To Union Busting
https://youtu.be/WaYOuTX1Os8
UC Bosses & Regents Attacking Workers & Destroying UC Healthcare System Threatening Patients & Lives
https://youtu.be/0FIx-0fYTKc
UPTE Unfair Labor Practice Charges
https://upte.org/news/upte-files-major-charge-against-ucs-crackdown-on-free-speech
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/638cdae05d25ea7a456cce1e/t/67abeb6852a926324234d9a3/1739320196694/UPTE+PERB+Charge+on+UC+free+speech.pdf
UPTE 2021 Resolution On Palestine Removed & Censored By UPTE Leadership From Website
https://ugc.production.linktr.ee/5bd1d396-65cd-48c6-af24-f6d76d4b53af_UPTE-Resolution-in-Solidarity-with-Palestine.pdf
Striking UPTE UCSF Optometrists Speak Out For Patients & Justice
https://youtu.be/SAIkZLcegkM
UCSF UPTE Optometrists Strike & Rally With AFSCME 3299 State Bargaining Team At UC Mission Bay
https://youtu.be/QFjrq3KLmpw
UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g
If We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Strikes UCSF Mission Bay With Support of CWA UPTE
https://youtu.be/wQdMed5ZxzI
UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84
AFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-21-18-afscme3299-uc-strike-and-sf-unite-here-2-marriott-strike
"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY&t=4s
Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04
Debate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strike
https://calmatters.org/articles/debate-over-outsourcing-equity-as-uc-workers-strike/ https://afscme3299.org/2018/10/25/research-shows-white-workers-get-more-lucrative-promotions-less-likely-to-be-fired-at-uc/
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Lsj512ieDlQ
