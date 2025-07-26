Hundreds of UC AFSCME 3299 workers rallied and marched in San Francisco at the UCSF Mission Bay campus and spoke out about the layoffs and union busting by UC management and the regents.

UC AFSCME 3299 workers have been fighting for contract for many since January 2024 and faced union busting and unilateral increases in their healthcare costs. Their contract expired in July 2024.They now have over 40,000 members throughout the UC system. They struck and rallied at UCSF Mission Bay campus on July 25, 2025 to demand a contract and the return of laid off service workers. UPTE CWA members are without a contract and the NNU CNA and UAW 4811 are also facing contract fights. San Francisco Labor Council president Mike Casey attacked the "Blue Democrats" in California in being part of the union busting drive by management.