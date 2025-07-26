top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

Striking UC AFSCME 3299 Workers Fed Up with Layoffs & Union Busting & Speak Out at UCSF

by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 9:05AM
Hundreds of UC AFSCME 3299 workers rallied and marched in San Francisco at the UCSF Mission Bay campus and spoke out about the layoffs and union busting by UC management and the regents.
AFSCME 3299 Marched At UCSF Mission Bay Campus
original image (4032x3024)
UC AFSCME 3299 workers have been fighting for contract for many since January 2024 and faced union busting and unilateral increases in their healthcare costs. Their contract expired in July 2024.

They now have over 40,000 members throughout the UC system. They struck and rallied at UCSF Mission Bay campus on July 25, 2025 to demand a contract and the return of laid off service workers. UPTE CWA members are without a contract and the NNU CNA and UAW 4811 are also facing contract fights. San Francisco Labor Council president Mike Casey attacked the "Blue Democrats" in California in being part of the union busting drive by management.

Additional Media:

UC UPTE & AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike At UC Mission Bay & Want Living Wages & An End To Union Busting
https://youtu.be/WaYOuTX1Os8

UC Bosses & Regents Attacking Workers & Destroying UC Healthcare System Threatening Patients & Lives
https://youtu.be/0FIx-0fYTKc

UPTE Unfair Labor Practice Charges
https://upte.org/news/upte-files-major-charge-against-ucs-crackdown-on-free-speech
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/638cdae05d25ea7a456cce1e/t/67abeb6852a926324234d9a3/1739320196694/UPTE+PERB+Charge+on+UC+free+speech.pdf

UPTE 2021 Resolution On Palestine Removed & Censored By UPTE Leadership From Website
https://ugc.production.linktr.ee/5bd1d396-65cd-48c6-af24-f6d76d4b53af_UPTE-Resolution-in-Solidarity-with-Palestine.pdf

Striking UPTE UCSF Optometrists Speak Out For Patients & Justice
https://youtu.be/SAIkZLcegkM

UCSF UPTE Optometrists Strike & Rally With AFSCME 3299 State Bargaining Team At UC Mission Bay
https://youtu.be/QFjrq3KLmpw

UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g

If We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Strikes UCSF Mission Bay With Support of CWA UPTE
https://youtu.be/wQdMed5ZxzI

UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84

AFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-21-18-afscme3299-uc-strike-and-sf-unite-here-2-marriott-strike

"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s

Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY&t=4s

Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04

Debate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strike
https://calmatters.org/articles/debate-over-outsourcing-equity-as-uc-workers-strike/ https://afscme3299.org/2018/10/25/research-shows-white-workers-get-more-lucrative-promotions-less-likely-to-be-fired-at-uc/

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Lsj512ieDlQ
§AFSCME International Is Pushing Privatization Of Medicare Through Medicare Advantage
by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 9:05AM
sm_afscme_medicare_advantage.jpg
original image (3311x874)
AFSCME International is pushing the privatization of Medicare by supporting Medicare Advantage and has "partnered" with Emblem Insurance company. At the same time they say they are protecting public healthcare
https://youtu.be/Lsj512ieDlQ
§AFSCME 3299 UC's 40,000 Workers Still Without A Contract
by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 9:05AM
sm_afscme_3299_ucsf_missionbay_marchers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
AFSCME 3299 which has 40,000 members have been without a contract since July 2024 and the management and regents have been engaged in union busting and flagrantly violating labor law.
https://youtu.be/Lsj512ieDlQ
§Newsom Showing How Pro-labor He Is When Campaigning For Votes
by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 9:05AM
sm_newsom_as_janitor.jpeg
original image (1280x720)
Labor supported Governor Gavin Newsom in a PR stunt showed how pro-labor is was. In reality he is appointing union busters to the UC Board of Regents and is helping them attack the UC unions and workers who are facing layoffs and wage cuts by management tactics. Newsom was supported by AFSCME 3299 and all the unions in California.
https://youtu.be/Lsj512ieDlQ
§Governor Newsom Had Racist Nazi Bannon On His Radio Show
by LVP
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 9:05AM
sm_newsom_with_fascist_bannon.webp
original image (1200x675)
Labor supported Gavin Newsom had the racist Nazi Bannon on his radio talk show. He is spending his time running for president while UC AFSCME workers are fighting to survive. He is also on the UC Board of Regents as an Governor and has gone along with UC spending millions on union busting lawyers and more militarization of the university along with ties with the apartheid genocidal regime in Israel.
https://youtu.be/Lsj512ieDlQ
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
