MIT At the Center of the War on Gaza: A Report from MIT Activists

Date:

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

MAPA

Location Details:

Activists in the MIT Coalition for Palestine expose the direct relationships between their university, the Israeli military, and American companies who service it. They discuss the remarkable work the MIT community is doing for Gaza under intense duress.



Mila Halgren is a postdoctoral associate in MIT’s Brain & Cognitive Sciences Department and organizer with the MIT Coalition for Palestine. She’s one of many scientists working to end MIT’s military research for the Israeli Occupation Forces.



Richard Solomon is a Ph.D. student at MIT where he studies political economy and Middle East politics. He’s a member of the MIT Coalition for Palestine, Boston DSA and a union steward for United Electric Local 256.