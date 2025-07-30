From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
MIT At the Center of the War on Gaza: A Report from MIT Activists
Date:
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
MAPA
Location Details:
Activists in the MIT Coalition for Palestine expose the direct relationships between their university, the Israeli military, and American companies who service it. They discuss the remarkable work the MIT community is doing for Gaza under intense duress.
Mila Halgren is a postdoctoral associate in MIT’s Brain & Cognitive Sciences Department and organizer with the MIT Coalition for Palestine. She’s one of many scientists working to end MIT’s military research for the Israeli Occupation Forces.
Richard Solomon is a Ph.D. student at MIT where he studies political economy and Middle East politics. He’s a member of the MIT Coalition for Palestine, Boston DSA and a union steward for United Electric Local 256.
Mila Halgren is a postdoctoral associate in MIT’s Brain & Cognitive Sciences Department and organizer with the MIT Coalition for Palestine. She’s one of many scientists working to end MIT’s military research for the Israeli Occupation Forces.
Richard Solomon is a Ph.D. student at MIT where he studies political economy and Middle East politics. He’s a member of the MIT Coalition for Palestine, Boston DSA and a union steward for United Electric Local 256.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 25, 2025 5:05PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network