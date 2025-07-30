top
Palestine
Indybay
protest cheer
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Education & Student Activism

MIT At the Center of the War on Gaza: A Report from MIT Activists

Date:
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
MAPA
Location Details:
Online
https://masspeace.us/MIT-War-on-Gaza
Activists in the MIT Coalition for Palestine expose the direct relationships between their university, the Israeli military, and American companies who service it. They discuss the remarkable work the MIT community is doing for Gaza under intense duress.

Mila Halgren is a postdoctoral associate in MIT’s Brain & Cognitive Sciences Department and organizer with the MIT Coalition for Palestine. She’s one of many scientists working to end MIT’s military research for the Israeli Occupation Forces.

Richard Solomon is a Ph.D. student at MIT where he studies political economy and Middle East politics. He’s a member of the MIT Coalition for Palestine, Boston DSA and a union steward for United Electric Local 256.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 25, 2025 5:05PM
