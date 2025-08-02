top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/2/2025
Monterey: Rage Against the Regime

Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
Saturday, August 02, 2025
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
50501 Monterey
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
Let's turn our RAGE into potent, HEALTHY action and say NO to authoritarianism and greedy rule by evil men.

Rage Against the Regime is a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people.

We’re fed up with the corruption, the cruelty, the erosion of rights. This is about showing up for each other, standing up for what’s right, and refusing to let fear or apathy win. However you show up at a protest, with a sign in your yard, or by sharing online, you’re part of something important.

The 3.5% Rule: A Tiny Percent. A Massive Impact. You are the power.

Researchers Erica Chenoweth and Maria J. Stephan found something remarkable: when just 3.5% of a population takes part in sustained, nonviolent protest, the movement almost always wins.

In the U.S., that’s about 12 million people. It sounds like a small slice of the population—but it’s still millions of us. Millions who are willing to stand up, speak out, and move together.

That kind of change doesn’t come from one big moment. It comes from ordinary people showing up—again and again—with courage, with hope, and with each other.

That’s why our rallies matter. That’s why your presence matters. We’re not just inviting people—we’re counting on them. Because every person adds weight. Every sign, every chant, every step taken together—it all adds up to power.

You’re not alone. You’re not too small. You’re part of the tipping point. We are. Together.

#August2 #ROTR #3Point5 #tippingpoint #abolishice #actionistheremedy
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/811...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 25, 2025 6:00AM
