Santa Cruz: Rage Against the Regime
Date:
Saturday, August 02, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
314 West Cliff Dr. (Intersection of Gharkey St. and West Cliff), Santa Cruz
WHEN:
SATURDAY AUGUST 2nd – 10AM – 11:30AM
WHERE:
WEST CLIFF DRIVE | Gharkey Street to Natural Bridges
WHAT:
We will stand, single-file, one-person deep, along the ocean side of the West Cliff pathway. This is not a march. We will be protesting while keeping the pathway clear for other users.
Pick a spot along West Cliff to stand up against the fascist, authoritarian Trump Regime. This is a protest against fascism and authoritarianism and an opportunity to STAND UP for justice, civil rights, voting rights, equality, the right to protest, free speech, and the programs working people rely on (Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security) and SPEAK OUT against discrimination, ICE raids, deportation without due process, and attacks on black and brown people, immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, and other targeted communities. The time to act is NOW!
Let’s make our voices heard far and wide!
More info: https://www.rageagainsttheregime.org/
For more information: https://mobilize.us/s/WvR8cT
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 25, 2025 5:50AM
