SFGH doctors and healthcare workers spoke out about stopping the starvation and genocide in Gaza by Israel and it's supporter the US.

Let The Children Live! SFGH Healthcare Workers Demand An End To The Israel US Starvation TacticsSFGH Healthcare workers rallied and spoke out against the starvation policy of Israel backed by the US. They also talked about the complicity of the DPH management and SF City politicians who are silent about the genocide and starvation policy of Israel backed by the United States.Speakers also reported that the SFGH management says they don't have enough money for healthcare for the people of San Francisco but are silent about the billions the US is giving Israel for their genocide and war on people throughout the Middle East.Production of Labor Video Project