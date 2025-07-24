From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers
Let the Children Live! SFGH Healthcare Workers Demand End of the Starvation Tactics
SFGH doctors and healthcare workers spoke out about stopping the starvation and genocide in Gaza by Israel and it's supporter the US.
Let The Children Live! SFGH Healthcare Workers Demand An End To The Israel US Starvation Tactics
SFGH Healthcare workers rallied and spoke out against the starvation policy of Israel backed by the US. They also talked about the complicity of the DPH management and SF City politicians who are silent about the genocide and starvation policy of Israel backed by the United States.
Speakers also reported that the SFGH management says they don't have enough money for healthcare for the people of San Francisco but are silent about the billions the US is giving Israel for their genocide and war on people throughout the Middle East.
Additional Media:
Sick From Genocide! Healthcare Workers Rally At UCSF/SFGH To Stop Genocide & War Crimes By Israel/US
https://youtu.be/ICHSWsX_V5c
Doctors Against Genocide
https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/
UC Workers Speak Out On Palestine At UPTE AFSCME 3299 Strike At UCSF Mission Bay campus
https://youtu.be/DEtHkawLV58
UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g
No Room For Emergency San Francisco’s Biggest Hospital System: Don’t Talk About Palestine
https://theintercept.com/2024/11/19/ucsf-medical-palestine-speech/
UC Regents, Unions & The Struggle Against Genocide and Zionism
https://youtu.be/xmy2ZJGKYjI
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
SFGH Healthcare workers rallied and spoke out against the starvation policy of Israel backed by the US. They also talked about the complicity of the DPH management and SF City politicians who are silent about the genocide and starvation policy of Israel backed by the United States.
Speakers also reported that the SFGH management says they don't have enough money for healthcare for the people of San Francisco but are silent about the billions the US is giving Israel for their genocide and war on people throughout the Middle East.
Additional Media:
Sick From Genocide! Healthcare Workers Rally At UCSF/SFGH To Stop Genocide & War Crimes By Israel/US
https://youtu.be/ICHSWsX_V5c
Doctors Against Genocide
https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/
UC Workers Speak Out On Palestine At UPTE AFSCME 3299 Strike At UCSF Mission Bay campus
https://youtu.be/DEtHkawLV58
UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g
No Room For Emergency San Francisco’s Biggest Hospital System: Don’t Talk About Palestine
https://theintercept.com/2024/11/19/ucsf-medical-palestine-speech/
UC Regents, Unions & The Struggle Against Genocide and Zionism
https://youtu.be/xmy2ZJGKYjI
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ocslmDThiJw
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network