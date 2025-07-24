top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Let the Children Live! SFGH Healthcare Workers Demand End of the Starvation Tactics

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 10:04PM
SFGH doctors and healthcare workers spoke out about stopping the starvation and genocide in Gaza by Israel and it's supporter the US.
Action Protesting Genocide At SFGH & Silence By DPH Bosses
Let The Children Live! SFGH Healthcare Workers Demand An End To The Israel US Starvation Tactics

SFGH Healthcare workers rallied and spoke out against the starvation policy of Israel backed by the US. They also talked about the complicity of the DPH management and SF City politicians who are silent about the genocide and starvation policy of Israel backed by the United States.

Speakers also reported that the SFGH management says they don't have enough money for healthcare for the people of San Francisco but are silent about the billions the US is giving Israel for their genocide and war on people throughout the Middle East.

Additional Media:

Sick From Genocide! Healthcare Workers Rally At UCSF/SFGH To Stop Genocide & War Crimes By Israel/US
https://youtu.be/ICHSWsX_V5c

Doctors Against Genocide
https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/

UC Workers Speak Out On Palestine At UPTE AFSCME 3299 Strike At UCSF Mission Bay campus
https://youtu.be/DEtHkawLV58

UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g

No Room For Emergency San Francisco’s Biggest Hospital System: Don’t Talk About Palestine
https://theintercept.com/2024/11/19/ucsf-medical-palestine-speech/

UC Regents, Unions & The Struggle Against Genocide and Zionism
https://youtu.be/xmy2ZJGKYjI

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ocslmDThiJw
§SFCC Healthcare Workers Rally At SFGH To Demand End Of Hunger & Starvation
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 10:04PM
sm_sfgh_rally_against_gaza_starvation_7-24-25.jpg
original image (2391x1798)
Doctors and SFGH healthcare workers rallied and spoke out against the continuing starvation and genocide going on in Gaza and the West Bank
https://youtu.be/ocslmDThiJw
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$195.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code