Rapid Response Network Volunteer Training

Date:

Friday, July 25, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)

Email:

Phone:

408-821-1639

Location Details:

Roosevelt Park, picnic area

Santa Clara Street & 19th Street

San José, CA 95116



Free parking is accessible from North 21st Street

Join the Rapid Response Network volunteer training at the SUN Meeting!



Free dinner and Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network training in the picnic area at Roosevelt Park!





At its June meeting in Roosevelt Park the Solidarity and Unity Network (SUN) agreed to host a Rapid Response Network Volunteer Training to join the 1800+ volunteers who have already been trained to become RRN responders to ICE activity. Please join SUN that evening for the urgently needed training. Defend the hundreds of thousands of immigrants in our county!



The Rapid Response Network (RRN) of Santa Clara County is a community defense project developed to protect immigrant families from deportation threats and to provide accompaniment support during and after a community member’s arrest or detention. The Rapid Response Network Relies on volunteers to protect our neighbors at risk of ICE activity. Call the 24/7 hotline to report ICE activity in our county and receive help in real time: 408-290-1144.



If you want to stand in solidarity with families impacted by immigration activity in your community, please attend this workshop by Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network on Friday, July 25.





The Solidarity and Unity Network (SUN) has met monthly on the last Friday of the month since January 23 to inform the community on the consequences of Trump policies across broad sectors of the community and to take strong action in opposition including participation in Tesla Takedowns, the April 5 Hands Off demonstrations, the Massive Protest Against ICE, the Emergency Call to Action, No Kings, Good Trouble, ICE Out of Morgan Hill, and other actions in support of people and planet.



The Solidarity and Unity Network consists of two dozen groups including Alma Premium Care, Amdedkar King Study Circle (AKSC), Amigos de Guadalupe, A Muslim Voice, Asian Law Alliance, the Coalition for Justice and Accountability, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Human Agenda, Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay, Laborers Local 270, Latinas Contra Cancer, Mujeres Empresarias Tomando Acción (META), Parent Voices, Pilipino Association of Workers and Immigrants (PAWIS), San Jose Against War, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, San Jose/Silicon Valley Branch NAACP, Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition, Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition, Services Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN), Silicon Valley De-Bug, Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, Silicon Valley Rising, and the South Bay Progressive Alliance.