top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/25/2025
South Bay Immigrant Rights

Rapid Response Network Volunteer Training

Rapid Response Network Volunteer Training flyer
original image (1261x1652)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, July 25, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)
Email:
Phone:
408-821-1639
Location Details:
Roosevelt Park, picnic area
Santa Clara Street & 19th Street
San José, CA 95116

Free parking is accessible from North 21st Street
Join the Rapid Response Network volunteer training at the SUN Meeting!

Free dinner and Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network training in the picnic area at Roosevelt Park!


At its June meeting in Roosevelt Park the Solidarity and Unity Network (SUN) agreed to host a Rapid Response Network Volunteer Training to join the 1800+ volunteers who have already been trained to become RRN responders to ICE activity. Please join SUN that evening for the urgently needed training. Defend the hundreds of thousands of immigrants in our county!

The Rapid Response Network (RRN) of Santa Clara County is a community defense project developed to protect immigrant families from deportation threats and to provide accompaniment support during and after a community member’s arrest or detention. The Rapid Response Network Relies on volunteers to protect our neighbors at risk of ICE activity. Call the 24/7 hotline to report ICE activity in our county and receive help in real time: 408-290-1144.

If you want to stand in solidarity with families impacted by immigration activity in your community, please attend this workshop by Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network on Friday, July 25.


The Solidarity and Unity Network (SUN) has met monthly on the last Friday of the month since January 23 to inform the community on the consequences of Trump policies across broad sectors of the community and to take strong action in opposition including participation in Tesla Takedowns, the April 5 Hands Off demonstrations, the Massive Protest Against ICE, the Emergency Call to Action, No Kings, Good Trouble, ICE Out of Morgan Hill, and other actions in support of people and planet.

The Solidarity and Unity Network consists of two dozen groups including Alma Premium Care, Amdedkar King Study Circle (AKSC), Amigos de Guadalupe, A Muslim Voice, Asian Law Alliance, the Coalition for Justice and Accountability, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Human Agenda, Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay, Laborers Local 270, Latinas Contra Cancer, Mujeres Empresarias Tomando Acción (META), Parent Voices, Pilipino Association of Workers and Immigrants (PAWIS), San Jose Against War, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, San Jose/Silicon Valley Branch NAACP, Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition, Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition, Services Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN), Silicon Valley De-Bug, Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, Silicon Valley Rising, and the South Bay Progressive Alliance.
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:25PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$195.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code