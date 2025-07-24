From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Cotati, CA every-week demonstrator: "If we give up they win"
Demonstrators return to the curb in Cotati, CA every Thursday to demonstrate against the US administration's policies to take a stand and to inspire others.
"If we stop coming, they win," said one demonstrator. "There is a risk that they may come for us, but we'll keep going until then."
This was a common sentiment at the every-Thursday 5:30-6:30pm Cotati, CA action tonight. It was echoed by the organizer, who wished to remain anonymous. They said they keep coming back in part "because these people pull me back." Another reason to continue, they said, is to inspire others, even those on the other side. They stressed that the gathering was a grass-roots effort and not affiliated with any organization, though it is listed on the Indivisible calendar.
