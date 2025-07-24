top
North Bay / Marin U.S. Government & Elections

Cotati, CA every-week demonstrator: "If we give up they win"

by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
Demonstrators return to the curb in Cotati, CA every Thursday to demonstrate against the US administration's policies to take a stand and to inspire others.
original image (1200x798)
"If we stop coming, they win," said one demonstrator. "There is a risk that they may come for us, but we'll keep going until then."

This was a common sentiment at the every-Thursday 5:30-6:30pm Cotati, CA action tonight. It was echoed by the organizer, who wished to remain anonymous. They said they keep coming back in part "because these people pull me back." Another reason to continue, they said, is to inspire others, even those on the other side. They stressed that the gathering was a grass-roots effort and not affiliated with any organization, though it is listed on the Indivisible calendar.

§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati5lores.jpg
original image (1200x798)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati7lores.jpg
original image (1200x843)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati8lores.jpg
original image (798x1200)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati9lores.jpg
original image (1200x846)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati10lores.jpg
original image (1200x859)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati11lores.jpg
original image (1200x798)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati12lores.jpg
original image (1200x866)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati13lores.jpg
original image (798x1200)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati14lores.jpg
original image (1200x889)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati15lores.jpg
original image (1200x798)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati16lores.jpg
original image (1200x806)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 8:16PM
sm_cotati17lores.jpg
original image (1200x798)
