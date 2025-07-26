Stop Starvation in Gaza! End the Genocide! Block Arms to Israel!

Date:

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Justice Coalition

Email:

Phone:

4159542763

Location Details:

Ocean at Water Streets, Santa Cruz

Friends,



The effects of starvation is spreading to great numbers of people in Gaza. What is left of medical staff, what is left of ambulance drivers, what is left of the press etc...are all feeling great weekness from lack of enough food. Hungry doctors are treating even more starved patients. Malnourished new moms can't produce milk .... hundred of diesels are full of food and medical supplies which Israel has closed the borders to for months.



Please, join us this Saturday and if you feel moved, bring an EMPTY pot and large spoon to make some noise.



With much love and appreciation.