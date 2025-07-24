From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ICE OUT action< UN Plaza, San Francisco, 7/23
Photos of demonstration calling on ICE to cease harassment of federal workers and immigrants
Upwards of 100 attendees at UN Plaza in San Francisco Tuesday evening heard speakers demanding the end of ICE harassment of federal union workers and all immigrants. Conditions were overcast, cold and windy. Here are photos of the action.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network