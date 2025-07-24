top
San Francisco U.S. Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

ICE OUT action< UN Plaza, San Francisco, 7/23

by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
Photos of demonstration calling on ICE to cease harassment of federal workers and immigrants
Photos of demonstration calling on ICE to cease harassment of federal workers and immigrants
original image (1138x734)
Upwards of 100 attendees at UN Plaza in San Francisco Tuesday evening heard speakers demanding the end of ICE harassment of federal union workers and all immigrants. Conditions were overcast, cold and windy. Here are photos of the action.
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw6a.jpg
original image (1145x729)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw7a.jpg
original image (993x721)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw9a.jpg
original image (1053x717)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw11a.jpg
original image (1093x713)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw13a.jpg
original image (1142x752)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw15a.jpg
original image (1147x755)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw16a.jpg
original image (1146x752)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw18a.jpg
original image (1140x756)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw21a.jpg
original image (1145x748)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw22a.jpg
original image (1138x755)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw23a.jpg
original image (1144x746)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw24a.jpg
original image (1140x749)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw27a.jpg
original image (1133x760)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Jul 24, 2025 9:47AM
sm_icebw28a.jpg
original image (1139x750)
