Federal worker unionists with supporters rallied at UN Plaza to demand an end to the use of ICE agents to intimidate and threaten immigrants and the public

San Francisco Federal worker unionists and their supporters rallied and spoke out in San Francisco against the use of ICE agents to intimidate immigrants and workers in Federal buildings.They rallied at UN Plaza in San Francisco and talked about the attacks on the public sector by Trump and the Congress and what this means for working people and immigrants.The rally which was sponsored by the Federal Unionist Network FUN, AFGE and other unions and groups spoke out.Additional Media:THE WAR ON FEDERAL WORKERS With AFGE 2nd District VP David GonzalezSTOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At Tesla SFAdditional Information:Unite For Veterans & VAFUNProduction of Labor Video Project