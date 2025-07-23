From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ICE Out of Federal Offices! Federal Workers & Supporters Rally & Speak Out in SF
Federal worker unionists with supporters rallied at UN Plaza to demand an end to the use of ICE agents to intimidate and threaten immigrants and the public
San Francisco Federal worker unionists and their supporters rallied and spoke out in San Francisco against the use of ICE agents to intimidate immigrants and workers in Federal buildings.
They rallied at UN Plaza in San Francisco and talked about the attacks on the public sector by Trump and the Congress and what this means for working people and immigrants.
The rally which was sponsored by the Federal Unionist Network FUN, AFGE and other unions and groups spoke out.
Additional Media:
THE WAR ON FEDERAL WORKERS With AFGE 2nd District VP David Gonzalez
https://youtu.be/4eN-9Vt6BaQ
STOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At Tesla SF
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk
Additional Information:
Unite For Veterans & VA
https://www.unite4veterans.org
FUN
http://www.federalunionists.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
They rallied at UN Plaza in San Francisco and talked about the attacks on the public sector by Trump and the Congress and what this means for working people and immigrants.
The rally which was sponsored by the Federal Unionist Network FUN, AFGE and other unions and groups spoke out.
Additional Media:
THE WAR ON FEDERAL WORKERS With AFGE 2nd District VP David Gonzalez
https://youtu.be/4eN-9Vt6BaQ
STOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At Tesla SF
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk
Additional Information:
Unite For Veterans & VA
https://www.unite4veterans.org
FUN
http://www.federalunionists.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/c8Exr6ptk_o
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network