San Francisco Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

ICE Out of Federal Offices! Federal Workers & Supporters Rally & Speak Out in SF

by LVP
Wed, Jul 23, 2025 11:52PM
Federal worker unionists with supporters rallied at UN Plaza to demand an end to the use of ICE agents to intimidate and threaten immigrants and the public
Federal worker unionists with supporters rallied at UN Plaza to demand an end to the use of ICE agents to intimidate and threaten immigrants and the public
San Francisco Federal worker unionists and their supporters rallied and spoke out in San Francisco against the use of ICE agents to intimidate immigrants and workers in Federal buildings.

They rallied at UN Plaza in San Francisco and talked about the attacks on the public sector by Trump and the Congress and what this means for working people and immigrants.

The rally which was sponsored by the Federal Unionist Network FUN, AFGE and other unions and groups spoke out.

Additional Media:

THE WAR ON FEDERAL WORKERS With AFGE 2nd District VP David Gonzalez
https://youtu.be/4eN-9Vt6BaQ

STOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At Tesla SF
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk

Additional Information:
Unite For Veterans & VA
https://www.unite4veterans.org
FUN
http://www.federalunionists.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/c8Exr6ptk_o
§Rally To Demand ICE Out Of Federal Building
by LVP
Wed, Jul 23, 2025 11:52PM
sm_fed_ice_rally.jpg
original image (2600x1372)
Part of the participants of a rally at UN Plaza to demand ICE out of Federal buildings.
https://youtu.be/c8Exr6ptk_o
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
