Calling Party for Gaza

Date:

Friday, July 25, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Join us for 30 minutes of nonstop calling to McNally Capital on Friday, July 25th, at 10 am PT to end their investment in genocide!



McNally Capital has been profiting from genocide through its financial investments in the "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation." Israel’s deliberate starvation and military assaults on Palestinians happen through fake humanitarian aid sites that are founded by financial institutions here in the United States. This past week, protests have erupted across major cities to expose and confront the bankrollers of this genocide, flooding the streets with thousands of community members demanding an end to this genocide. Now, it’s time to flood their phone lines and demand they end their investment in death!