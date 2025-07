Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee and East Bay Sanctuary Covenant invite you to a Know Your Rights for the Workplace training workshop on Thursday August 7, from 7 to 9pm at La Pena Cultural Center at 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley.This Know Your Rights for the Workplace training will prepare employers, employees, and community members to understand what our rights and responsibilities are if immigration agents visit your office, business or facility. It will also cover how to develop policies to address immigration agent interactions at the workplace and tips for navigating immigration enforcement raids.This workshop is co-sponsored by Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee, Kehilla Community Synagogue Immigrant Committee and Indivisible East BayRSVP required at https://www.eastbaysanctuary.org/workshops