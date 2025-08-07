From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Workplace Know Your Rights Training Workshop
Date:
Thursday, August 07, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee and East Bay Sanctuary Covenant invite you to a Know Your Rights for the Workplace training workshop on Thursday August 7, from 7 to 9pm at La Pena Cultural Center at 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley.
This Know Your Rights for the Workplace training will prepare employers, employees, and community members to understand what our rights and responsibilities are if immigration agents visit your office, business or facility. It will also cover how to develop policies to address immigration agent interactions at the workplace and tips for navigating immigration enforcement raids.
This workshop is co-sponsored by Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee, Kehilla Community Synagogue Immigrant Committee and Indivisible East Bay
RSVP required at https://www.eastbaysanctuary.org/workshops
For more information: https://www.flpir.org/
