At a conference on AI, Techno Fascism and the Future of Labor, OEA teacher and Stop AI member Andy Lisbon reported on the deal that AFT president Randi Weingarten has made with Open AI, Anthropic and other tech companies to bring AI into education. These techno fascist owners are pushing for total deregulation of AI and supporting Project 2025 which including the complete privatization of public education, public services and company unions being set up for all public jobs.Lisbon reports on what is behind the drive to eliminate teachers by them and students training AI and generative AI to take over the jobs of teachers.This presentation was made on 7/19/25 during the LaborFest.net commemoration of the San Francisco 1934 general strike.