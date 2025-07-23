top
San Francisco
San Francisco U.S. Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

AFT Pres Randi Weingarten, AI, the Deal with Techno Fascists & Destruction of Public Ed

by LVP
Wed, Jul 23, 2025 12:46PM
At a conference on LaborTech, AI, Techno Fasicsts and the Future Of Labor, OEA teacher and Stop AI participant Andy Lisbon talked about the deal that AFT president Randi Weingarten made with the techno fascist billionaires to train and introduce AI into public public education.
original image (840x570)
At a conference on AI, Techno Fascism and the Future of Labor, OEA teacher and Stop AI member Andy Lisbon reported on the deal that AFT president Randi Weingarten has made with Open AI, Anthropic and other tech companies to bring AI into education. These techno fascist owners are pushing for total deregulation of AI and supporting Project 2025 which including the complete privatization of public education, public services and company unions being set up for all public jobs.

Lisbon reports on what is behind the drive to eliminate teachers by them and students training AI and generative AI to take over the jobs of teachers.

This presentation was made on 7/19/25 during the LaborFest.net commemoration of the San Francisco 1934 general strike.

Additional Media:

National AI training hub for educators to open, funded by OpenAI and Microsoft
https://www.chalkbeat.org/2025/07/08/openai-microsoft-teachers-union-ai-training-partnership/?utm_campaign=trueanthem&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwY2xjawLbbwpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFRSzdKYkhpbEVzaDhvWWpXAR4jhejodv5yLy0Od6-XN2WJttalRS_WddYmotALv2R3s_3HZRRv2HkvvQ6Vow_aem_Jo5RTGzrWRC09NACid8MkA

War On Public Education, Tech, Reed Hasting & Writers Guild West With Ed Lawyer Kathleen Carroll
https://youtu.be/HYYCqNFVdBU

Privatization of Education, Online Tech and MOOC
https://youtu.be/iisAfnadAV4

Web Of Corruption-The CTC, Gates Foundation, West Ed, Destroying Public Teachers & Public Education
https://youtu.be/ic2ehvnykt0

The CA Charter Repeal Initiative & Public Education With Lawyer Kathy Carroll
https://youtu.be/IL-HF-jDnq4

Billionaires at Netflix and Walmart attempt to buy State Board of Education seats to pave the way for charter schools
https://www.texasaft.org/policy/privatization/charters/billionaires-at-netflix-and-walmart-attempt-to-buy-state-board-of-education-seats-to-pave-the-way-for-charter-schools/

Who Is Behind The Privatization Of Education:Gates, Broad, KIPP, Pearson, WestEd & The Gulen Schools
https://youtu.be/JAeRbh1KVkg

The Impact of AI, From the Writers Strike to Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T250Fr37F0o

AFT President Weingarten's Charter School In New York City
https://www.uppublicschools.org/about#WhoWeAre

UFT accused of hypocrisy after national union boss Randi Weingarten’s charter school gets NYC space
https://nypost.com/2023/04/23/uft-opposes-charter-schools-except-for-boss-randi-weingartens/

Charter school network CEO slams teachers union as hypocrite for silence about Randi Weingarten's latest move
The NYC Dept. of Education voted 22-0 to expand space for a charter school co-founded by national teachers union official Randi Weingarten
https://www.foxnews.com/media/success-academy-ceo-speaks-out-against-uft-for-being-silent-about-randi-weingartens-charter-school-expansion

LaborFest
Laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/w5fMTunNBmE
§Randi Weingarten Invited Microsoft Billionaire Owner To AFT Convention
by LVP
Wed, Jul 23, 2025 12:46PM
weingarten___gates_at_aft_convention.jpg
Randi Weingarten has partnered with the tech billionaires for decades. She invited Microsoft owner Bill Gates to a convention and took millions of dollars from Gates and other tech billionaires to help in introducing computers into the classrooms. She also supported charters schools funded by billionaires.
https://youtu.be/w5fMTunNBmE
§Sam Altman, who runs Open AI Has Stolen Voices & Other Artists Work For Profit
by LVP
Wed, Jul 23, 2025 12:46PM
sm_altman_sam_theft.jpg
original image (2040x2040)
The San Francisco techno fascist Sam Altman who controls Open AI has stolen voices and other artists work and data to make more profits. AFT president Randi Weingarten is now taking millions from them to "train" teachers on the use of AI.
https://youtu.be/w5fMTunNBmE
§Techno Fascist Control
by LVP
Wed, Jul 23, 2025 12:46PM
techno_fascist_god.png
The techno fascists who helped put Trump in power want total control of the working class and are using AI to eliminate millions of jobs. AFT president Randi Weingarten has partnered with them to "train" teachers and introduce more AI into public education. They support Project 2025 which is to privatize all public education and public services and set up company unions directly controlled by the billionaires.
https://youtu.be/w5fMTunNBmE
