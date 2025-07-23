From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AFT Pres Randi Weingarten, AI, the Deal with Techno Fascists & Destruction of Public Ed
At a conference on LaborTech, AI, Techno Fasicsts and the Future Of Labor, OEA teacher and Stop AI participant Andy Lisbon talked about the deal that AFT president Randi Weingarten made with the techno fascist billionaires to train and introduce AI into public public education.
At a conference on AI, Techno Fascism and the Future of Labor, OEA teacher and Stop AI member Andy Lisbon reported on the deal that AFT president Randi Weingarten has made with Open AI, Anthropic and other tech companies to bring AI into education. These techno fascist owners are pushing for total deregulation of AI and supporting Project 2025 which including the complete privatization of public education, public services and company unions being set up for all public jobs.
Lisbon reports on what is behind the drive to eliminate teachers by them and students training AI and generative AI to take over the jobs of teachers.
This presentation was made on 7/19/25 during the LaborFest.net commemoration of the San Francisco 1934 general strike.
Additional Media:
National AI training hub for educators to open, funded by OpenAI and Microsoft
https://www.chalkbeat.org/2025/07/08/openai-microsoft-teachers-union-ai-training-partnership/?utm_campaign=trueanthem&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwY2xjawLbbwpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFRSzdKYkhpbEVzaDhvWWpXAR4jhejodv5yLy0Od6-XN2WJttalRS_WddYmotALv2R3s_3HZRRv2HkvvQ6Vow_aem_Jo5RTGzrWRC09NACid8MkA
War On Public Education, Tech, Reed Hasting & Writers Guild West With Ed Lawyer Kathleen Carroll
https://youtu.be/HYYCqNFVdBU
Privatization of Education, Online Tech and MOOC
https://youtu.be/iisAfnadAV4
Web Of Corruption-The CTC, Gates Foundation, West Ed, Destroying Public Teachers & Public Education
https://youtu.be/ic2ehvnykt0
The CA Charter Repeal Initiative & Public Education With Lawyer Kathy Carroll
https://youtu.be/IL-HF-jDnq4
Billionaires at Netflix and Walmart attempt to buy State Board of Education seats to pave the way for charter schools
https://www.texasaft.org/policy/privatization/charters/billionaires-at-netflix-and-walmart-attempt-to-buy-state-board-of-education-seats-to-pave-the-way-for-charter-schools/
Who Is Behind The Privatization Of Education:Gates, Broad, KIPP, Pearson, WestEd & The Gulen Schools
https://youtu.be/JAeRbh1KVkg
The Impact of AI, From the Writers Strike to Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T250Fr37F0o
AFT President Weingarten's Charter School In New York City
https://www.uppublicschools.org/about#WhoWeAre
UFT accused of hypocrisy after national union boss Randi Weingarten’s charter school gets NYC space
https://nypost.com/2023/04/23/uft-opposes-charter-schools-except-for-boss-randi-weingartens/
Charter school network CEO slams teachers union as hypocrite for silence about Randi Weingarten's latest move
The NYC Dept. of Education voted 22-0 to expand space for a charter school co-founded by national teachers union official Randi Weingarten
https://www.foxnews.com/media/success-academy-ceo-speaks-out-against-uft-for-being-silent-about-randi-weingartens-charter-school-expansion
LaborFest
Laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/w5fMTunNBmE
