The Santa Cruz United Nations Association and the Santa Cruz Branch of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom will be hosting a Hiroshima & Nagasaki Remembrance on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.We are so pleased that Andy Lichterman from the Western States Legal Foundation will be our speaker for the event."80 Years After Hiroshima:Nuclear Weapons in a Time of Resurgent Authoritarian Nationalisms"Andrew Lichterman is a policy analyst and lawyer with the Oakland, California based Western States Legal Foundation. As a lawyer, he has represented peace and environmental activists in settings ranging from defending nonviolent protesters in the courts to environmental challenges to nuclear weapons research and deployment decisions. He has worked in international collaborations on a variety of issues, from treaty-based approaches to nuclear disarmament to projects opposing missile defenses and the U.S.-India nuclear deal. He also taught at alternative law schools for many years. His current work focuses on the need for new approaches to work for peace and disarmament in a time in which the laws of war are eroding and authoritarian nationalisms are resurgent world-wide. Mr. Lichterman is a member of the board of the Coordinating Committee of United for Peace and Justice, the Coordinating Committee of the Abolition 2000 Global Network for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons, and the board of the International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms. He received his B.A. in history from Yale and his J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley.Free Event / Donations AppreciatedEmail: unasantacruz [at] cruzio.com For more info. contact Steve Pleich: spleich [at] gmail.com