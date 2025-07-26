From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) volunteer workday
Date:
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
11603 Lakeshore Dr. (Felton CA 95018)
Native habitat restoration at Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond", officially "Lake Lompico") and surrounding redwood / mixed forest. Remove invasive species, reveal native species, support propagation of native species, Restore the Natural Habitat. Trail maintenance, gardening.
New turtle nest and new turtle raft, wildlife support
Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")
~ 11603 Lakeshore Dr. (Felton CA 95018) near Lake Blvd
We will supply tools!
Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work gloves
Please consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the area
Recommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwear
Upon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.
4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-October
MORE INFO: LompicoPond [at] gmail.com, 1.408.634.9749 text/ phone and WEBSITE below
We have now received 2 more photos of the turtle laying eggs and we believe more were taken.
WEBSITE:
Much more info on webpage specifically related to the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project via San Lorenzo Valley Native Habitat Restoration Program via Valley Women's Club
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/lompico-pond-felton-ca/
SLV Habitat Restoration Program – Reveal Natives, Remove Invasives, Restore the Habitat
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/
The San Lorenzo Valley Post article and photos by Julie Horner Re: Lompico Pond Restoration Project that appeared in the April 2024 print edition are currently still available online at
Lake Lompico: A Labor of Love - San Lorenzo Valley Post
https://slvpost.com/lake-lompico-a-labor-of-love/
For more information: https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 22, 2025 10:23PM
