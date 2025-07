Native habitat restoration at Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond", officially "Lake Lompico") and surrounding redwood / mixed forest. Remove invasive species, reveal native species, support propagation of native species, Restore the Natural Habitat. Trail maintenance, gardening.New turtle nest and new turtle raft, wildlife supportLompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")~ 11603 Lakeshore Dr. (Felton CA 95018) near Lake BlvdWe will supply tools!Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work glovesPlease consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the areaRecommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwearUpon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-OctoberMORE INFO: LompicoPond [at] gmail.com , 1.408.634.9749 text/ phone and WEBSITE belowWe have now received 2 more photos of the turtle laying eggs and we believe more were taken.WEBSITE:Much more info on webpage specifically related to the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project via San Lorenzo Valley Native Habitat Restoration Program via Valley Women's ClubSLV Habitat Restoration Program – Reveal Natives, Remove Invasives, Restore the HabitatThe San Lorenzo Valley Post article and photos by Julie Horner Re: Lompico Pond Restoration Project that appeared in the April 2024 print edition are currently still available online atLake Lompico: A Labor of Love - San Lorenzo Valley Post