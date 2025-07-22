top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/26/2025
North Bay / Marin Health, Housing & Public Services

Novato: Families First, NOT Billionaires! Healthcare, ADA, NO ICE Protest

City of Novato City Hall 901 Sherman Ave Novato, CA 94945
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy community members
Location Details:
City of Novato City Hall
901 Sherman Ave
Novato, CA 94945
Saturday, July 26 at 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

On July 26, Americans in every corner of the country will come together in peaceful protests, marches, rallies, and actions to say: our families come first—not billionaires, not authoritarians, and not corrupt politicians.

From rural towns to major cities, Families First actions will bring people together to collectively demand an end to policies that harm children, seniors, and our families. We reject the Administration's actions that have gutted essential programs like Medicaid, FEMA, food stamps, school lunches, and more, all so a handful of billionaires can get tax giveaways.

We are coming together to say in unity: our families come first.

A core principle behind all Families First events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/familiesfirst/even...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 22, 2025 5:42PM
§
by Pro-democracy community members
Tue, Jul 22, 2025 5:42PM
sm_families_first_mobilizations_1.jpg
original image (832x435)
https://www.mobilize.us/familiesfirst/even...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$95.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code