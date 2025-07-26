Oakland Diamond Dist: Families First, NOT Billionaires! Protest Rally

Date:

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Time:

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Pro-democracy community members

Location Details:

Intersection of 35th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard

Oakland, CA 94602



Saturday, July 26 at 1:30 – 2:30pm PDT



Every Saturday, 1:30 - 2:30, we gather on a corner in a different neighborhood in Oakland to demonstrate our commitment to democracy and decency. It's a low-key, fun way to let our friends and neighbors know we are here, we are active, and they can join us!



On July 26, we'll join Americans in every corner of the country as we come together in peaceful marches, rallies, and actions to say: our families come first—not billionaires, not authoritarians, and not corrupt politicians.



From rural towns to major cities, Families First actions will bring people together to collectively demand an end to policies that harm children, seniors, and our families. We reject the Administration's actions that have gutted essential programs like Medicaid, FEMA, food stamps, school lunches, and more, all so a handful of billionaires can get tax giveaways.



We are coming together to say in unity: our families come first.



A core principle behind all Families First events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.