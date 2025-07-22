From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco: Families First, NOT Billionaires! Human Protest Banner at Ocean Beach
Saturday, July 26, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Protest
SF pro-democracy volunteers
Ocean Beach, Stairway 7
Great Highway & Balboa Street
San Francisco, CA 94121
Peaceful protest. Family friendly.
Great Highway & Balboa Street
San Francisco, CA 94121
Peaceful protest. Family friendly.
SF PROTEST: HUMAN BANNER on OCEAN BEACH
Families First, NOT Billionaires - Health Care, Food, & Education Now!
Saturday, July 26 at 11am – 12pm
PLEASE NOTE: Your advance sign-up helps us plan the size of the letters by indicating your interest in attending by REGISTERING using the Mobilize Sign Up form.
https://www.mobilize.us/familiesfirst/event/816936/
For additional info and images of past SF human banner protests, go here:
https://human-banners-at-ocean-beach.org/
The next Human Banner at Ocean Beach, San Francisco will take place on July 26th from 11am - 12pm. In response to the brutal deportation actions by this Administration, MoveOn has declared July 26 as a national day of action for "Family First" rallies. This Human Banner will stand in solidarity with that call.
On July 26, Americans in every corner of the country will come together in peaceful marches, rallies, and actions to say: our families come first—not billionaires, not authoritarians, and not corrupt politicians.
From rural towns to major cities, Families First actions will bring people together to collectively demand an end to policies that harm children, seniors, and our families. We reject the Administration's actions that have gutted essential programs like Medicaid, FEMA, food stamps, school lunches, and more, all so a handful of billionaires can get tax giveaways.
We are coming together to say in unity: our families come first.
A core principle behind all Families First events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information and images of past SF human banner protests, go here: https://human-banners-at-ocean-beach.org/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/familiesfirst/even...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 22, 2025 5:14PM
