From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tesla Takedown Stanford Showroom
Date:
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
Tesla showroom in the Stanford Shopping Center
Palo Alto, CA
Enter via Plum Lane. Sephora straight ahead. Tesla next door.
Palo Alto, CA
Enter via Plum Lane. Sephora straight ahead. Tesla next door.
Photo credit: Rachel Podlishevsky ProBonoPhoto.org Please credit the photographer if you use this photo.
When we are not at Tesla, we are at Palantir! This Musk head comes with us everywhere, Trump head too!
Follow us on Bluesky @the-wolves.bsky.social
From Noon to about 1pm we demonstrate in front of the showroom with a lot of chants, singing, and dancing.
Then from approximately 1pm we take a loop marching through the mall. Stanford Shopping Center acknowledges our right to demonstrate there based on Supreme Court ruling. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins
This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to deFUND Musk.
Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. We have extra signs available.
Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!
No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!
Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig)
When we are not at Tesla, we are at Palantir! This Musk head comes with us everywhere, Trump head too!
Follow us on Bluesky @the-wolves.bsky.social
From Noon to about 1pm we demonstrate in front of the showroom with a lot of chants, singing, and dancing.
Then from approximately 1pm we take a loop marching through the mall. Stanford Shopping Center acknowledges our right to demonstrate there based on Supreme Court ruling. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins
This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to deFUND Musk.
Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. We have extra signs available.
Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!
No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!
Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig)
For more information: http://www.thewolves.net
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 22, 2025 5:11PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network