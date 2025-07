Families First: Nationwide Protests Against Greed & Cruelty60th anniversary of Medicare, Medicaid, and the Older Americans Act35th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities ActFamilies Belong Together!Where: all 50 states and Washington D.C.When: Saturday, July 26Across all 50 states, a movement is rising—led not by lobbyists or billionaires, but by everyday people. By parents holding signs outside courthouses, by seniors in wheelchairs blocking the halls of power, and by students marching for their future.This country is fed up with corruption, cruelty, and greed!On Saturday, July 26th, American families in every corner of the country will come together in peaceful marches, rallies and events to say: our families come first, and we will protect each other.From immigrant families torn apart by ICE raids, to disabled Americans, vets & seniors who now face impossible healthcare costs, this is a portrait of government failure—and a call to action. These are not just policies. They are deliberate acts of harm, designed by a Republican-led Congress and a corrupt Trump administration to funnel money upward, while working families suffer.In all 50 states and Washington D.C., we will put care over the cruel cuts and attacks on families that we’re seeing from Congress and the White House. We’re committing to ensuring that every one of our friends and neighbors knows they are not alone, and hears what’s at stake for families in our country right now.Sign up to host or attend an event NOW to fight for our families and our future: https://www.familiesfirstnow.org/ More info here: https://www.newsletter.peoplepowerunited.org/p/families-first-a-nation-rises-against