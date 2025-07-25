From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Critical Mass bike ride
Date:
Friday, July 25, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Critical mass
Location Details:
Gather at Justin Herman Plaza near Embarcadero BART - foot of Market Street by the Ferry Building and then ride through the streets
Ride slow and talk fast - meet folks and see the sights. Love one another - love your bike - love San Francisco. Many hands make light work - help cork intersections, help the group stay together, make smart route decisions, look out for other riders' safety, and be decent to pedestrians and even drivers....
For more information: https://www.sfcriticalmass.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 22, 2025 1:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network