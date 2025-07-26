From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Take Back Telegraph
Date:
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Josiah
Email:
Phone:
5105021486
Location Details:
Corner of Telegraph Ave & Haste Ave
Due to the DESTRUCTION of Peoples Park and the beloved Chess Club, it is time that the people come together on the street to dance, sing, appreciate each others creative work, and discuss the steps we must take to reinvigorate our community and activate against the government. The government that kidnaps our friends and shuts down our community spaces. Join us!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DMYL0aTpyHq/?i...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 22, 2025 10:52AM
