Take Back Telegraph

Date:

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Josiah

Email:

Phone:

5105021486

Location Details:

Corner of Telegraph Ave & Haste Ave

Due to the DESTRUCTION of Peoples Park and the beloved Chess Club, it is time that the people come together on the street to dance, sing, appreciate each others creative work, and discuss the steps we must take to reinvigorate our community and activate against the government. The government that kidnaps our friends and shuts down our community spaces. Join us!