View events for the week of 7/27/2025
South Bay Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

The Attack on Higher Education & Project 2025

Zoom event - join from anywhere
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, July 27, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Laborfest
Location Details:
Zoom event - join from anywhere
July 27 at 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm PT

Free

Under Project 2025, higher education would be remodeled with the destruction of public universities with privatization and the elimination of all unions at universities.

Join us for a panel of SF Bay Area scholars as they discuss how this is taking place, and how working people and unions can challenge these attacks including the organizing drives. They will also look at the political purges that are being implemented, as well as the attacks on critics of Israel eliminating tenure rights. Finally, they will also discuss the anti-union & tech billionaire driven push to use AI to eliminate faculty and staff.

Join us!

Speakers:

Todd Davies, Academic Research and Program officer, and lecturer, Symbolic Systems, Stanford University AAUP/AFT Member

Robert Ovetz, Senior lecturer, Political Science, SJSU, CFA

Michael Powelson, Professor Valley College CFA member

Jean Pfaelzer, Professor, Fulbright scholar & author
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/the-attac...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 21, 2025 5:54PM
