The Attack on Higher Education & Project 2025
Sunday, July 27, 2025
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Panel Discussion
Laborfest
Zoom event - join from anywhere
Under Project 2025, higher education would be remodeled with the destruction of public universities with privatization and the elimination of all unions at universities.
Join us for a panel of SF Bay Area scholars as they discuss how this is taking place, and how working people and unions can challenge these attacks including the organizing drives. They will also look at the political purges that are being implemented, as well as the attacks on critics of Israel eliminating tenure rights. Finally, they will also discuss the anti-union & tech billionaire driven push to use AI to eliminate faculty and staff.
Speakers:
Todd Davies, Academic Research and Program officer, and lecturer, Symbolic Systems, Stanford University AAUP/AFT Member
Robert Ovetz, Senior lecturer, Political Science, SJSU, CFA
Michael Powelson, Professor Valley College CFA member
Jean Pfaelzer, Professor, Fulbright scholar & author
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/the-attac...
