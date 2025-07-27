The Attack on Higher Education & Project 2025

Date:

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Laborfest

Location Details:

Zoom event - join from anywhere

July 27 at 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm PT



Free



Under Project 2025, higher education would be remodeled with the destruction of public universities with privatization and the elimination of all unions at universities.



Join us for a panel of SF Bay Area scholars as they discuss how this is taking place, and how working people and unions can challenge these attacks including the organizing drives. They will also look at the political purges that are being implemented, as well as the attacks on critics of Israel eliminating tenure rights. Finally, they will also discuss the anti-union & tech billionaire driven push to use AI to eliminate faculty and staff.



Join us!



Speakers:



Todd Davies, Academic Research and Program officer, and lecturer, Symbolic Systems, Stanford University AAUP/AFT Member



Robert Ovetz, Senior lecturer, Political Science, SJSU, CFA



Michael Powelson, Professor Valley College CFA member



Jean Pfaelzer, Professor, Fulbright scholar & author