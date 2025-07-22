From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area Emergency Protest: Stop Starving Gaza Now!
Date:
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
PYM
Location Details:
Harry Bridges Plaza
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
In Gaza, famine and mass starvation have reached unprecedented levels across the Strip, with a surge of preventable deaths from exhaustion, malnutrition and starvation being reported each day. Palestinians in Gaza are starving for one reason and one reason alone: Israel’s siege, backed fully by the U.S. and imperialist allies.
The Bay Area is home to an accomplice of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation scheme, created by the US, Israel, and their mercenaries to lure starving Palestinians to their death, all while making a profit. This consultant to genocide is the Boston Consulting Group, with an office based here in the San Francisco.
The firm has since distanced itself from the project, claiming that this was a rogue operation. But reporting in the Financial Times confirms the firm was involved from October 2024 to May 2025 with internal funding, Tel-Aviv based teams, and multiple project codes. Their plan imagined Gaza as a post war investment zone emptied of Palestinians.
GHF must be dismantled as an instrument of genocide. BCG must take full accountability and take a stand against genocide.
We demand the entry of all aid and a full end to the siege on Gaza!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DMYSwltyYNp/?i...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 21, 2025 5:32PM
