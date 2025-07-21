top
San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

SF Mayor Lurie, Nepotism & Privatization of Kezar Stadium with Calvin Welch

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jul 21, 2025 2:10PM
The push to privatize San Francisco Kezar stadium involves nepotism and secrecy by San Francisco billionaire mayor Danie Lurie. Calvin Welch spoke on what is happening at San Francisco Kezar stadium as an example of how the Mayor and bureaucracy work in San Francisco.
Daniel Lurie Pushing Privatization Of Kazar Stadium In Deal With Crony
SF Mayor Lurie, Nepotism & Privatization Of Kezar Stadium With Calvin Welch San Francisco Billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie from the Levi family is pushing forward with the privatization of San Francisco including at Kezar stadium. Calvin Welch who is on the board of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council made a report on the nepotism and privatization in the take-over of Kezar stadium with a crony pal of the mayor.

This presentation was made during LaborFest on a panel on Public Spaces, Park Privatization, Corruption Scandals & Working People which was held on July 17, 2025.

LaborFest
LaborFest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hDg5AlYheTs
§Kazar Stadium Is Being Privatized By Billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jul 21, 2025 2:10PM
kazar_stadieum.jpeg
San Francisco billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie has pushed to privatize Kezar stadium so it no longer is used by the people of San Francisco. It is part of the drive to privatize Golden Gate Park and all public services.
https://youtu.be/hDg5AlYheTs
§Closed For The Wealthy
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jul 21, 2025 2:10PM
sm_gg_park_privatization_closed.jpg
original image (3103x2516)
More and more of the Golden Gate Park is being turned over to the wealthy and those who can afford tickets to concerts for hundreds of dollars. The corruption of the Parks Alliance which was covered by Parks and Recreation director Phil Ginsberg is part of the contracting of of public spaces and Golden Gate Park by the billionaires and developers who run San Francisco through the Democrats
https://youtu.be/hDg5AlYheTs
§Golden Gate Park For The Concerts
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jul 21, 2025 2:10PM
golden_gate_outside_crowd.jpeg
The privatization of the park for months with privately run concerts is turning the park into a commercial venture for capitalists and pushed by SF Mayor Daniel Lurie and his cronies.
https://youtu.be/hDg5AlYheTs
§Lurie Signs Off On Contracting Out Kazar To His Pal
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jul 21, 2025 2:10PM
lurie_kezar_signing.jpeg
SF Mayor Danie Lurie has contracted out the use of Kazar stadium to his pal for the private development and not the people of San Francisco which it was established for. The privatization of public spaces and the commons is the agenda of these billionaires who run San Francisco and are being approved by the Board of Supervisors.
https://youtu.be/hDg5AlYheTs
