SF Mayor Lurie, Nepotism & Privatization of Kezar Stadium with Calvin Welch
The push to privatize San Francisco Kezar stadium involves nepotism and secrecy by San Francisco billionaire mayor Danie Lurie. Calvin Welch spoke on what is happening at San Francisco Kezar stadium as an example of how the Mayor and bureaucracy work in San Francisco.
SF Mayor Lurie, Nepotism & Privatization Of Kezar Stadium With Calvin Welch San Francisco Billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie from the Levi family is pushing forward with the privatization of San Francisco including at Kezar stadium. Calvin Welch who is on the board of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council made a report on the nepotism and privatization in the take-over of Kezar stadium with a crony pal of the mayor.
This presentation was made during LaborFest on a panel on Public Spaces, Park Privatization, Corruption Scandals & Working People which was held on July 17, 2025.
LaborFest
LaborFest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hDg5AlYheTs
