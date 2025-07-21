From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

SF Mayor Lurie, Nepotism & Privatization of Kezar Stadium with Calvin Welch by Labor Video Project The push to privatize San Francisco Kezar stadium involves nepotism and secrecy by San Francisco billionaire mayor Danie Lurie. Calvin Welch spoke on what is happening at San Francisco Kezar stadium as an example of how the Mayor and bureaucracy work in San Francisco.



This presentation was made during LaborFest on a panel on Public Spaces, Park Privatization, Corruption Scandals & Working People which was held on July 17, 2025.



LaborFest

LaborFest.net

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net

§ Kazar Stadium Is Being Privatized By Billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie by Labor Video Project San Francisco billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie has pushed to privatize Kezar stadium so it no longer is used by the people of San Francisco. It is part of the drive to privatize Golden Gate Park and all public services. https://youtu.be/hDg5AlYheTs

§ Closed For The Wealthy by Labor Video Project More and more of the Golden Gate Park is being turned over to the wealthy and those who can afford tickets to concerts for hundreds of dollars. The corruption of the Parks Alliance which was covered by Parks and Recreation director Phil Ginsberg is part of the contracting of of public spaces and Golden Gate Park by the billionaires and developers who run San Francisco through the Democrats https://youtu.be/hDg5AlYheTs

§ Golden Gate Park For The Concerts by Labor Video Project The privatization of the park for months with privately run concerts is turning the park into a commercial venture for capitalists and pushed by SF Mayor Daniel Lurie and his cronies. https://youtu.be/hDg5AlYheTs