Protest the Trump Regime -Restore Medicaid-Stop Civil Rights Violations- Stop ICE
Monday, July 21, 2025
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Protest
Indivisible Civil Rights Group
Corner of Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz
Every Monday 4:30- 5:30 pm we're protesting all of the assaults on the constitution and our civil rights by Trump and his minions. Current issues include kidnappings, beatings and killings by masked ICE vigilantes without warrants, National Guard deployed in L.A., new Detention Camps and the growing Disappeared. And of course, the destruction of Medicaid, SNAP and the rule of law. We are peaceful and try not to get into it with any hecklers.
Come join us! It will lift your spirits. There are pre-made signs available. If you have noisemakers, bring 'em!
