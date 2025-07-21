From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Panel-National Healthcare, Labor, Single Payer and How to Get It
Date:
Monday, July 21, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Laborfest.net
Location Details:
National Healthcare, Labor, Single Payer and How To Get It
July 21 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm PDT
The destruction of medicaid and the privatization of medicare with medicare advantage will throw millions of working people and the poor off of healthcare or destroy the healthcare that they have.
This panel will look at the collapse of our healthcare system and what working people and the unions have to do to build a healthcare system for the people and not for the profits.
Dr. Ana Malinow, former president of Physicians for National Healthcare
Ed Grystar, past president of Butler County (PA) CLC
Kay Tillow, nurse and president of All Unions Committee for Single Payer Health Care
Joe Maniscalo, senior editor at Work-Bites.com in New York
Chris Albright, member of LIUNA 1058, East Palestine resident and member of Justice For East Palestine Residents and Workers
https://nationalsinglepayer.com
For more information: https://nationalsinglepayer.com
