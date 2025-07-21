National Healthcare, Labor, Single Payer and How To Get ItJuly 21 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm PDTThe destruction of medicaid and the privatization of medicare with medicare advantage will throw millions of working people and the poor off of healthcare or destroy the healthcare that they have.This panel will look at the collapse of our healthcare system and what working people and the unions have to do to build a healthcare system for the people and not for the profits.Dr. Ana Malinow, former president of Physicians for National HealthcareEd Grystar, past president of Butler County (PA) CLCKay Tillow, nurse and president of All Unions Committee for Single Payer Health CareJoe Maniscalo, senior editor at Work-Bites.com in New YorkChris Albright, member of LIUNA 1058, East Palestine resident and member of Justice For East Palestine Residents and Workers