Scientists Speak Out in Oakland Rally and Teach-In
Decry authoritarianism and oligarchy, attacks on research and academic freedom
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Oakland, July 19) – Stop Billionaires Summer in the San Francisco Bay has begun.
The Lake Merritt Amphitheater saw scientists, researchers, professors, students and activists rally to speak out against the Trump regime’s attack on education, learning and research.
Americans are struggling to understand why our government has chosen the destroy the nation’s pre-eminent position in medical research and the pursuit of knowledge and its once great centers of learning and study. Perhaps it is that knowledge and critical thinking is and has always been the antidote to tyranny.
At the same time, Trump is gutting what little progress has been make in addressing the destruction of the environment and reducing global warming.
Add to that Trump’s hostility toward human inclusion and equality and we have the devolution of our nation into a state of total repudiation of the teachings of virtually all of humanity’s ethical system.
Dark times indeed, yet some keep fighting. The event, organized by Scientist Rebellion _ Turtle Island were there with speakers, musicians, educators and even street theater.
Professor David David Palumbo-Liu spoke about taking action. Dr. Paul English about public health, Dr. Lara Schwartz about labor organizing.
There was music from the La Pena Community Chorus and a skit called ”Make Polluter Pay” by the Absurdist Theater with the California “bear” grabbing a gazillion dollar check back from an “oily-garchy” oil baron.
A series of teaching stations was setup where seminars delving deeper into environmental subjects were held. One for kids showed strawberry DNA extraction. The SF Poster Syndicate gave out one-the-spot screen printed posters.
The Lamentors were there, assisted by a new very large puppet Lamentor, providing a somber reminder of what we are up against.
