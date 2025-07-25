From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sing for Justice & Peace
Date:
Friday, July 25, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
phoebe
Location Details:
1305 University Ave between Acton/Bonar beside "The Way" in front of the bike path. (Leave left lane of bike path clear.)
2nd and 4th Fridays 5pm to 6pm, just an hour. This is our 4th "Sing for Justice and Peace." The 1st 3 were great fun, and meaningful w/ many drivers honking support, giving thumbs up etc. If you don't like to sing, beat a drum or just hold a protest sign and/or bring a poem about peace for the open mic.
For more information: http://www.BFUU.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 20, 2025 1:38AM
