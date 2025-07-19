top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Animal Liberation

Activists Hold Funeral for Chickens Inside Trader Joe's, Decry "Cruel" Chicken Supplier

by Direct Action Everywhee
Sat, Jul 19, 2025 11:16PM
The protest follows Trader Joe's recent lawsuit against Direct Action Everywhere over similar protests asking the retailer to stop sourcing chickens from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry

Contact: Cassie King, (510) 507-8075, cassie@directactioneverywhere.com

Activists with Direct Action Everywhere hold a funeral for the chickens killed at Petaluma Poultry and sold at Trader Joe’s, as Buddhist monk Robert Yamada leads a prayer for the chickens on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Credit: Michelle Del Cueto)

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

July 19, 2025, OAKLAND, CA -- Today, around two dozen activists with the grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) held a 40-minute funeral for the chickens being sold inside the Trader Joe’s store located on College Avenue in Oakland. With eulogies and Buddhist prayers, they mourned the countless chickens who suffer and die at Trader Joe's "free-range," "organic" chicken supplier, Petaluma Poultry. The activists were dressed in black and carried flowers and photos of chickens at Petaluma Poultry. They also laid black cloth and flowers over the chicken bodies in the refrigerator. 

Petaluma Poultry is a "free range" and partially "organic" subsidiary of Perdue Foods, the fourth largest poultry producer in the United States. Trader Joe's sells Petaluma Poultry chicken (identified by USDA plant code P2882) in its own Trader Joe's-branded packaging.

Over the past seven years, DxE investigators have documented systemic animal abuse at Petaluma Poultry factory farms in Sonoma County and its slaughterhouse in Petaluma, CA, including:

  • Birds suffering from infectious diseases that threaten public health

  • Injured birds who were unable to walk to access food or water

  • Evidence of birds who were scalded alive at the slaughterhouse

DxE says these findings demonstrate clear violations of California Penal Code Section 597, which prohibits subjecting an animal to “needless suffering” or inflicting “unnecessary cruelty upon the animal." 

"Today, we’re not just protesting — we’re grieving,” said DxE organizer Paul Darwin Picklesimer. “These animals are not products. They are individuals who felt pain and fear, and they deserved more than to be abused, killed, and packaged in false humane labels."

DxE activists have repeatedly emailed, called, and delivered physical letters to Trader Joe's headquarters in Monrovia, CA detailing the issues at Petaluma Poultry and urging the retailer to cut ties. Activists have also protested at dozens of Trader Joe's stores across the country in recent months. Celebrities, including Paris Hilton, have added their voices to the campaign, calling on Trader Joe's to cut ties with Perdue's Petaluma Poultry.

Earlier this month, Trader Joe's sued DxE, its SF Bay Area chapter, and five individuals in Alameda County Superior Court, seeking an injunction barring activists from using Trader Joe's property "as a forum for the expression of their views." The lawsuit describes animal rights protests at Trader Joe's locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Petaluma, and Santa Rosa, where DxE activists urged Trader Joe's to cut ties with Perdue's Petaluma Poultry.

DxE investigator Zoe Rosenberg is facing a felony prosecution for openly rescuing four suffering birds from the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse in June 2023. Her trial will begin September 15, 2025 in Santa Rosa.

###

Investigators with Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) enter farms, slaughterhouses, and other facilities to document abuses and rescue sick and injured animals. DxE’s investigatory work has been featured in The New York Times, WIRED, and Vox. DxE activists have been subjected to FBI raids and felony prosecutions for their investigative work. In 2022, DxE activists won the first-ever acquittal in an open rescue case. Visit DxE on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and at directactioneverywhere.com .

Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code