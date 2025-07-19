From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine, the Genocide, Dockers & the Global Working Class with MUA Leader Paul Keating
Sydney Australian dock workers leader Paul Keating of the MUA talks about the struggle to stop the genocide of Palestine people and action by dockers and other workers to do that.
The struggle of dock workers globally has been central in labor solidarity action around the world, including the struggle against the apartheid regime in South Africa. MUA Sydney chair
Paul Keating attended the International Dock Workers IDC conference in Charleston, South Carolina.
One of the issues discussed at the conference was the need for international dockers action to stop the genocide in Gaza.
Keating spoke about the history of solidarity action and why dockers and workers around the world need to use their labor power to blockade all military and economic trade with the State of Israel.
This interview was done on 7/13/25
Additional Media:
Charleston 5 Commemoration, The IDC, AI, Fascism, Labor & The Genocide In Gaza With MUA Paul Keating
https://youtu.be/Gg8ZRLBY6IA
Maritime Union of Australia - MUA Here To Stay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4rPMnWV1gc
The Warrains - Our MUA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1FHWk-BUPo&t=8
Automation, Union Busting & The Attacks On MUA Wharfies & Dockers Worldwide
https://youtu.be/gqxmCdLsUgo
Australia Hutchison Ports Protest - MUA Rising
https://vimeo.com/135551507
Greek Port Workers, Privatization, The Troika & Chinese Capitalism
https://youtu.be/NBRFgpug49M
Chilean Dockers Speak Out About Conditions & Repression
https://youtu.be/hzY-ATJuBFA
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/rMwkbYFvwP8
