The struggle of dock workers globally has been central in labor solidarity action around the world, including the struggle against the apartheid regime in South Africa. MUA Sydney chairPaul Keating attended the International Dock Workers IDC conference in Charleston, South Carolina.One of the issues discussed at the conference was the need for international dockers action to stop the genocide in Gaza.Keating spoke about the history of solidarity action and why dockers and workers around the world need to use their labor power to blockade all military and economic trade with the State of Israel.This interview was done on 7/13/25