Celebrating Santa Cruz Queer History: The Lavender Reader

Date:

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Location Details:

Community Room, Downtown Branch Library, 224 Church Street, Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Public Libraries welcomes the editors of The Lavender Reader, a local quarterly LGBT magazine published from 1986 to 1998.



Join Scotty Brookie, Sarah-Hope Parmeter, and Jo Kenny as they recollect and celebrate queer life and culture in Santa Cruz in times past. Refreshments will be served and merriment will be had.