Celebrating Santa Cruz Queer History: The Lavender Reader
Date:
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Community Room, Downtown Branch Library, 224 Church Street, Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz Public Libraries welcomes the editors of The Lavender Reader, a local quarterly LGBT magazine published from 1986 to 1998.
Join Scotty Brookie, Sarah-Hope Parmeter, and Jo Kenny as they recollect and celebrate queer life and culture in Santa Cruz in times past. Refreshments will be served and merriment will be had.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/14463320
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 19, 2025 3:18PM
