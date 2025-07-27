No Rest Until Liberation Weekly Gathering for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Monterey Palestine Solidarity

Location Details:

717 Del Monte Ave Monterey at Window on the Bay Park

Nearly two years strong, rain or shine. Join us in community protest with varying activities that include chants, music, food, signs, information, art and cultural sales to help a beloved Gazan family. We bring untiring support highlighting the oppression of the indigenous Palestinian people, its cruel Genocide, the crime of all crimes, by Israel and shame upon its main accomplice, the USA. Make this your activism destination when in Monterey in a beautiful setting at Window on the Bay Park every Sunday afternoon.