From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Rest Until Liberation Weekly Gathering for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, July 27, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
717 Del Monte Ave Monterey at Window on the Bay Park
Nearly two years strong, rain or shine. Join us in community protest with varying activities that include chants, music, food, signs, information, art and cultural sales to help a beloved Gazan family. We bring untiring support highlighting the oppression of the indigenous Palestinian people, its cruel Genocide, the crime of all crimes, by Israel and shame upon its main accomplice, the USA. Make this your activism destination when in Monterey in a beautiful setting at Window on the Bay Park every Sunday afternoon.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/monterey_palesti...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 19, 2025 12:20PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network