World Blue Mind Day Paddle Out
Date:
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Time:
9:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
World Blue Mind Day
Location Details:
Cowell Beach, Santa Cruz
Join us on the shores of Santa Cruz—and in waters around the world—for a global memorial paddle-out honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Wallace J. Nichols: marine biologist, ocean advocate, and author of the bestselling book Blue Mind.
J, as he was lovingly known, passed away in June 2024. His work awakened millions to the profound emotional, cognitive, and spiritual benefits of water. On July 23, we honor his message with a movement that spans coasts, continents, and hearts.
Why July 23?
J once envisioned a day when people across the globe would gather by water to reflect on its healing, connective power. July 23 was his dream date. This year, we bring that dream to life—with local paddle-outs and global moments of remembrance all flowing together.
J was a scientist, storyteller, and soulful advocate for the sea. Through his groundbreaking book Blue Mind, he bridged neuroscience and nature, showing how water quiets our minds and opens our hearts.
He was a friend to turtles, to surfers, to seekers. He gave talks barefoot, and ended them simply: “I wish you water.”
What to Bring
* Surfboard, paddleboard, kayak (or just you)
* Biodegradable flower offering
* Blue attire, if inspired
* Reusable water bottle (no single-use plastics, please)
* Your heart open, your spirit grounded
Whether you're in Santa Cruz or standing beside your own stream, lake, or sea, you’re invited to take part. All water is welcome.
We are also hosting a beach clean-up, sign up here: https://saveourshores.org/event/beach-cleanup-cowell-beach-for-j-a-global-water-tribute-to-dr-wallace-j-nichols/
Learn more & donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Nichols-memorial-fund
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 19, 2025 10:45AM
