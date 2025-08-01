From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Salinas Palestine Solidarity Weekly Vigil
Date:
Friday, August 01, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Salinas Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
1275 South Main St Salinas on the corner
Nearly two years strong on the second busiest intersection in Salinas. SPS calls attention to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the USA support for the crime of all crimes. Come join us every week rain or shine.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/stories/salinas_...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 19, 2025 10:21AM
