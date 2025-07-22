top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/22/2025
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Immigrant Rights

Webinar: Stop ICE Abductions and Block the Bombs

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
AFSC
Location Details:
Online
https://afsc.org/stopandblock
Join us for a critical conversation with Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, who introduced a historic bill – H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act, to prevent the Trump administration from sending weapons to Israel. This is the first bill in U.S. history to proactively block the president from sending Israel the types of weapons that it has used repeatedly to commit apparent war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza through the genocidal violence Israel has been inflicting since October 2023.

We’ll also be joined by Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and outspoken advocate for Palestine, who is currently suing the Trump administration after being detained for over 100 days without charges. During his illegal detention, he was separated from his wife and missed the delivery of his newborn son. To this day, Mahmoud continues to fight against the threat of deportation.

As the U.S. continues to support Israel’s devastating genocide in Gaza, communities across the U.S. are also facing intensified state violence. This webinar explores the deep connections between attacks on migrants in the U.S., the weaponization of ICE against people speaking up against the genocide, and U.S. participation in Israel’s occupation and genocide on Palestinians.

From Gaza to the United States, we’ll examine how U.S. policy drives displacement and repression — and how grassroots resistance is pushing back.

Other speakers include:

• Pedro Rios, Director of the American Friends Service Committee’s U.S./Mexico Border Program

• Brad Parker, Associate Director of Policy at the Center for Constitutional Rights

Facilitation will be provided by Amira Hassan of IMEU Policy Project and Nusaiba Mubarak from AFSC.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 18, 2025 6:20PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code