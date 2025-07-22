Webinar: Stop ICE Abductions and Block the Bombs

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Panel Discussion

AFSC

Join us for a critical conversation with Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, who introduced a historic bill – H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act, to prevent the Trump administration from sending weapons to Israel. This is the first bill in U.S. history to proactively block the president from sending Israel the types of weapons that it has used repeatedly to commit apparent war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza through the genocidal violence Israel has been inflicting since October 2023.



We’ll also be joined by Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and outspoken advocate for Palestine, who is currently suing the Trump administration after being detained for over 100 days without charges. During his illegal detention, he was separated from his wife and missed the delivery of his newborn son. To this day, Mahmoud continues to fight against the threat of deportation.



As the U.S. continues to support Israel’s devastating genocide in Gaza, communities across the U.S. are also facing intensified state violence. This webinar explores the deep connections between attacks on migrants in the U.S., the weaponization of ICE against people speaking up against the genocide, and U.S. participation in Israel’s occupation and genocide on Palestinians.



From Gaza to the United States, we’ll examine how U.S. policy drives displacement and repression — and how grassroots resistance is pushing back.



Other speakers include:



• Pedro Rios, Director of the American Friends Service Committee’s U.S./Mexico Border Program



• Brad Parker, Associate Director of Policy at the Center for Constitutional Rights



Facilitation will be provided by Amira Hassan of IMEU Policy Project and Nusaiba Mubarak from AFSC.