Bomb Hills — Not People: Point Lobos Solidarity Hill‑Bomb for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, July 20, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Decentralized
Location Details:
Point Lobos Ave (above Lands End Lookout) → Great Highway / Ocean Beach, San Francisco, CA.
Unsanctioned downhill skate session + solidarity action for Palestine. We channel SF hill‑bomb culture into medical relief: on‑site QR raises funds for Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF). Meet 12:30 PM for sweep & safety briefing. Mass run 1:00 PM sharp (fog contingency: push to 2 PM). Helmets + slide gloves encouraged;
STILL NEEDED:
Spotters & medics needed on route; de‑escalation team interfaces with traffic/police.
Sign up here: https://forms.gle/uKLPJjxeEtStb3jn6
Mutual aid over militarism.
Full details + route map: hillbombssf.com.
Donate early: pcrf.net/donate.
For more information: http://hillbombssf.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 18, 2025 3:34PM
