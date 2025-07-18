top
View events for the week of 7/22/2025
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers Racial Justice

The '68 SF State Strike & the Relevance & Lessons for Today

The ILWU Supported the AFT Faculty Members Who Joined The Strike
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest.net
Location Details:
San Francisco State University Library room 121
Holloway &m19th Ave
San Francisco
The SF '68 State Strike & The Relevance & Lessons For Today

July 22 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm PDT
San Francisco State University Library room 121

On the 57th anniversary of the San Francisco State Strike initiated by the Black Students Union that set up the first ethnic program in the United States, the fascist Trump government has launched a campaign to eliminate these programs and faculty using federal funding. The 4-month strike was supported by the unions on the campus including the AFT, ILWU Local 10 and the San Francisco Labor Council and despite threats to bring in the National Guard, this was struck, and an historic agreement was reached.

This effort to destroy these programs that were establish is now combined with witch hunt of students, faculty and staff who are challenging the genocide in Gaza. This panel will look at the lessons of the SF State strike and how our struggle today can learn lessons from that fight.

At the same time there are massive layoffs planned and the privatization of the CSU system, which is increasing the registration and costs for students forcing them into massive debt and homelessness. This event is co-sponsored by the CFA San Francisco State & WorkWeek.

Speakers:

Clarence Thomas, SF State Striker, BSU and ILWU Local 10 Former Secretary Treasurer
Dr. Ray Tomkins, Former SF State BSU chair & scientist defending the residents & workers of Hunters Point & Treasure Island.
Daniel Gonzalez, SF State Striker, Third World Liberation Front & retired SF State faculty member Ethnic Studies
Jimmy Garrett, SF State Striker, SF State BSU Chair before the strike
Rabab Abdulhadi, SF State director of the AMED program at SF State Ethnic Studies Department
CFA SFSU President Brad Erickson

http://www.laborfest.net
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/the-sf-st...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 18, 2025 1:43PM
§SF State Strike "Shut It Down"!
by LaborFest.net
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 1:43PM
sf__state_on_strike_shut_it_down.jpg
The strike which was initiated by the Black Student Union led to the shutdown of the campus including all the unions which joined the strike
https://laborfest.net/2025/event/the-sf-st...
§Cop Pointing A Gun At The Students At SF State Strike
by LaborFest.net
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 1:43PM
sf_state_strike_police_with_gun.jpg
A SF cop pointed his gun at striking students during the 1968 strike.
https://laborfest.net/2025/event/the-sf-st...
