From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The '68 SF State Strike & the Relevance & Lessons for Today
Date:
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest.net
Location Details:
San Francisco State University Library room 121
Holloway &m19th Ave
San Francisco
Holloway &m19th Ave
San Francisco
The SF '68 State Strike & The Relevance & Lessons For Today
July 22 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm PDT
San Francisco State University Library room 121
On the 57th anniversary of the San Francisco State Strike initiated by the Black Students Union that set up the first ethnic program in the United States, the fascist Trump government has launched a campaign to eliminate these programs and faculty using federal funding. The 4-month strike was supported by the unions on the campus including the AFT, ILWU Local 10 and the San Francisco Labor Council and despite threats to bring in the National Guard, this was struck, and an historic agreement was reached.
This effort to destroy these programs that were establish is now combined with witch hunt of students, faculty and staff who are challenging the genocide in Gaza. This panel will look at the lessons of the SF State strike and how our struggle today can learn lessons from that fight.
At the same time there are massive layoffs planned and the privatization of the CSU system, which is increasing the registration and costs for students forcing them into massive debt and homelessness. This event is co-sponsored by the CFA San Francisco State & WorkWeek.
Speakers:
Clarence Thomas, SF State Striker, BSU and ILWU Local 10 Former Secretary Treasurer
Dr. Ray Tomkins, Former SF State BSU chair & scientist defending the residents & workers of Hunters Point & Treasure Island.
Daniel Gonzalez, SF State Striker, Third World Liberation Front & retired SF State faculty member Ethnic Studies
Jimmy Garrett, SF State Striker, SF State BSU Chair before the strike
Rabab Abdulhadi, SF State director of the AMED program at SF State Ethnic Studies Department
CFA SFSU President Brad Erickson
http://www.laborfest.net
July 22 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm PDT
San Francisco State University Library room 121
On the 57th anniversary of the San Francisco State Strike initiated by the Black Students Union that set up the first ethnic program in the United States, the fascist Trump government has launched a campaign to eliminate these programs and faculty using federal funding. The 4-month strike was supported by the unions on the campus including the AFT, ILWU Local 10 and the San Francisco Labor Council and despite threats to bring in the National Guard, this was struck, and an historic agreement was reached.
This effort to destroy these programs that were establish is now combined with witch hunt of students, faculty and staff who are challenging the genocide in Gaza. This panel will look at the lessons of the SF State strike and how our struggle today can learn lessons from that fight.
At the same time there are massive layoffs planned and the privatization of the CSU system, which is increasing the registration and costs for students forcing them into massive debt and homelessness. This event is co-sponsored by the CFA San Francisco State & WorkWeek.
Speakers:
Clarence Thomas, SF State Striker, BSU and ILWU Local 10 Former Secretary Treasurer
Dr. Ray Tomkins, Former SF State BSU chair & scientist defending the residents & workers of Hunters Point & Treasure Island.
Daniel Gonzalez, SF State Striker, Third World Liberation Front & retired SF State faculty member Ethnic Studies
Jimmy Garrett, SF State Striker, SF State BSU Chair before the strike
Rabab Abdulhadi, SF State director of the AMED program at SF State Ethnic Studies Department
CFA SFSU President Brad Erickson
http://www.laborfest.net
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/the-sf-st...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 18, 2025 1:43PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network