The SF '68 State Strike & The Relevance & Lessons For TodayJuly 22 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm PDTSan Francisco State University Library room 121On the 57th anniversary of the San Francisco State Strike initiated by the Black Students Union that set up the first ethnic program in the United States, the fascist Trump government has launched a campaign to eliminate these programs and faculty using federal funding. The 4-month strike was supported by the unions on the campus including the AFT, ILWU Local 10 and the San Francisco Labor Council and despite threats to bring in the National Guard, this was struck, and an historic agreement was reached.This effort to destroy these programs that were establish is now combined with witch hunt of students, faculty and staff who are challenging the genocide in Gaza. This panel will look at the lessons of the SF State strike and how our struggle today can learn lessons from that fight.At the same time there are massive layoffs planned and the privatization of the CSU system, which is increasing the registration and costs for students forcing them into massive debt and homelessness. This event is co-sponsored by the CFA San Francisco State & WorkWeek.Speakers:Clarence Thomas, SF State Striker, BSU and ILWU Local 10 Former Secretary TreasurerDr. Ray Tomkins, Former SF State BSU chair & scientist defending the residents & workers of Hunters Point & Treasure Island.Daniel Gonzalez, SF State Striker, Third World Liberation Front & retired SF State faculty member Ethnic StudiesJimmy Garrett, SF State Striker, SF State BSU Chair before the strikeRabab Abdulhadi, SF State director of the AMED program at SF State Ethnic Studies DepartmentCFA SFSU President Brad Erickson