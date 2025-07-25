Salinas Palestine Solidarity Weekly Vigil

Date:

Friday, July 25, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Salinas Palestine Solidarity

Location Details:

1275 South Main St Salinas, Ca on the street corner

Nearly two years strong on the second busiest intersection in Salinas. SPS calls attention to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the USA support for the crime of all crimes. Come join us every week rain or shine.