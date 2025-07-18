From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Salinas Palestine Solidarity Weekly Vigil
Date:
Friday, July 18, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Salinas Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
1275 South Main Street Salinas, Ca On the street corner.
Nearly two years strong on the second busiest intersection in Salinas. SPS calls attention to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the USA support for the crime of all crimes. Come join us every week rain or shine.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/stories/salinas_...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:37AM
