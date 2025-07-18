Salinas Palestine Solidarity Weekly Vigil

Date:

Friday, July 18, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Salinas Palestine Solidarity

Location Details:

1275 South Main Street Salinas, Ca On the street corner.

Nearly two years strong on the second busiest intersection in Salinas. SPS calls attention to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the USA support for the crime of all crimes. Come join us every week rain or shine.



