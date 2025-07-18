From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Marin County Welcomes John Lewis' "good trouble."
Hundreds join banner drop next to ferry terminal
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Larkspur, July 18) - On a day when millions throughout the nation are heeding the legacy of fighter for social justice John Lewis’s cry to get into “good trouble,” Marin County was no slouch.
Protests against the Trump regime were held at highway overpasses throughout the County. The pedestrian bridge between the Larkspur Ferry Terminal and the Marin County Mart held hundreds of waving and shouting demonstrators. Approving honking from passing cars was continual.
Behind large banners proclaiming “we the people have the power”, “hands off Democracy” and “Marin Resists” people waved signs, some saying “Democrats stick together, find a leader”, “flush Trump”, and “we will not be silent.” My favorite was “No Faux King Way.”
It was a still patriotic crowd with many waving American flags and only a few of them upside down.
The weather was perfect and people were smiling with the comfort of connection that comes from joining together to demand justice and democracy.
Nonetheless, the people were reacting to a nation in dire straits. Trumps nomination of Emil Bove to Appellate Judge, widely seen as path to the Supreme court, had just advanced in the Senate with the Democrats storming out. Bove’s recommendation to the Justice Department was that its approach to immigration judges be, literally, and in those words, “fuck you.”
In many ways, the expletive sums up Trump's approach to the nation’s public life. Its “fuck you’ to those who came here fleeing misery and oppression. Its “fuck you” to those whose skin color is less pale than Trump’s. Its “fuck you” to those of non-binary sexual orientation. Its “fuck you” to those attempting to navigate the legal system. Its “fuck you” to those who need health care. Its “fuck you” to the legislative and judiciary branches of government. Its “fuck you” to long standing allies. Above all, its “fuck you” to the Constitution and to the Democracy the American people thought they had.
