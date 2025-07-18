top
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

Marin County Welcomes John Lewis' "good trouble."

by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
Hundreds join banner drop next to ferry terminal
Hundreds join banner drop next to ferry terminal
original image (1537x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Larkspur, July 18) - On a day when millions throughout the nation are heeding the legacy of fighter for social justice John Lewis’s cry to get into “good trouble,” Marin County was no slouch.

Protests against the Trump regime were held at highway overpasses throughout the County. The pedestrian bridge between the Larkspur Ferry Terminal and the Marin County Mart held hundreds of waving and shouting demonstrators. Approving honking from passing cars was continual.

Behind large banners proclaiming “we the people have the power”, “hands off Democracy” and “Marin Resists” people waved signs, some saying “Democrats stick together, find a leader”, “flush Trump”, and “we will not be silent.” My favorite was “No Faux King Way.”

It was a still patriotic crowd with many waving American flags and only a few of them upside down.

The weather was perfect and people were smiling with the comfort of connection that comes from joining together to demand justice and democracy.

Nonetheless, the people were reacting to a nation in dire straits. Trumps nomination of Emil Bove to Appellate Judge, widely seen as path to the Supreme court, had just advanced in the Senate with the Democrats storming out. Bove’s recommendation to the Justice Department was that its approach to immigration judges be, literally, and in those words, “fuck you.”

In many ways, the expletive sums up Trump's approach to the nation’s public life. Its “fuck you’ to those who came here fleeing misery and oppression. Its “fuck you” to those whose skin color is less pale than Trump’s. Its “fuck you” to those of non-binary sexual orientation. Its “fuck you” to those attempting to navigate the legal system. Its “fuck you” to those who need health care. Its “fuck you” to the legislative and judiciary branches of government. Its “fuck you” to long standing allies. Above all, its “fuck you” to the Constitution and to the Democracy the American people thought they had.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_02-19825-z8b_4772.jpg
original image (1423x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_03-19825-z8a_7397.jpg
original image (1438x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_04-19825-z8b_4786.jpg
original image (1157x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_05-19825-z8a_7406.jpg
original image (1383x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_06-19825-z8b_4787.jpg
original image (1406x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_07-19825-z8a_7415.jpg
original image (1455x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_08-19825-z8a_7446.jpg
original image (1000x1531)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_09-19825-z8b_4835.jpg
original image (1335x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_10-19825-z8b_4846.jpg
original image (1391x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_11-19825-z8b_4848.jpg
original image (1473x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_12-19825-z8b_4869.jpg
original image (1582x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_13-19825-z8b_4884.jpg
original image (1488x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:08AM
sm_14-19825-z8b_4906.jpg
original image (1432x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:09AM
sm_15-19825-z8b_4908.jpg
original image (1429x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:09AM
sm_16-19825-z8b_4913.jpg
original image (1100x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:09AM
sm_17-19825-z8a_7489.jpg
original image (1473x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:09AM
sm_18-19825-z8b_4916.jpg
original image (1376x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:09AM
sm_19-19825-z8b_4922.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 11:09AM
sm_20-19825-z8b_4939.jpg
original image (1467x1000)
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
