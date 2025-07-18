top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Santa Cruz Indymedia Drug War Health, Housing & Public Services

Love Is The Drug - Interview with Heather Edney / Santa Cruz Needle Exchange Program

by John Malkin
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 10:12AM
Interview with Heather Edney, co-founder in 1990 of the Santa Cruz Needle Exchange Program. Edney will be part of an event on Saturday, July 19, 4PM at the 418 Project in downtown Santa Cruz which includes a panel discussion and short film screening of "Love is the Drug" by Liz Roberts.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (84.4MB) | Embed Audio
Love Is The Drug - Heather Edney / Santa Cruz Needle Exchange Program

This interview with Heather Edney was originally broadcast on July 10, 2025 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC, 88.1 FM / kzsc.org. Heather Edney was co-founder in 1990 of the Santa Cruz Needle Exchange Program.

Despite lack of funding and support for syringe distribution, the program pioneered a model of harm reduction that centered the voices of drug users. Operated by young women volunteers who used drugs, SCNEP was one of the first risk reduction models that included holistic healthcare practices. Heather Edney was a Community Studies student at UC Santa Cruz when she was helping to lead the Santa Cruz Needle Exchange Program.

A new short documentary film by Liz Roberts about Heather Edney and the Santa Cruz Needle Exchange Program is titled “Love is the Drug” and will be screened on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 4PM at the 418 Project in downtown Santa Cruz. The event will also include a panel discussion with Heather Edney and is a fundraiser for the Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County.

There is currently an exhibit celebrating Heather and the Santa Cruz Needle Exchange Program at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, including copies of her zine Junkphood and a t-shirt from a late-90’s concert at the Santa Cruz Vet’s Hall that benefited the Needle Exchange Program and Free Radio Santa Cruz.

This interview also briefly includes Denise Elerick, founder of the Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County, the organization hosting the event on July 19.

For more information: https://heatheredney.com/
§
by John Malkin
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 10:12AM
Image from 2025 short documentary "Love is the Drug" by Liz Roberts
original image (3024x1964)
https://heatheredney.com/
§
by John Malkin
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 10:12AM
Heather Edney - image from "Love is the Drug" by Liz Roberts
original image (1630x1154)
https://heatheredney.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code